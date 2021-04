Aandeel Biosynex PSE:ALBIO, FR0011005933

Euronext:



COMPANY PROFILE

Biosynex SA specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of fast diagnosis tests on membrane support for health professionals (biologists, clinicians, nurses and midwives). Products are used in the tropical diseases, autoimmune diseases, emergency markers and Infectious diseases fields. The company's activity is organized around 5 areas:

manufacturing of diagnosis tests for own account;

sale of diagnosis tests supplied by other manufacturers of semi-finished products;

research and development services for third party;

sale of licenses;

sale of biological reagents.

At the end of 2019, the group had one production site located in France. France accounts for 73.2% of net sales.



