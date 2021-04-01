Energie« Terug naar discussie overzicht

-
AFC Energy Plc (AFEN) London
AFC Energy Plc (AFEN) Germany
ISIN: GB00B18S7B29
www.afcenergy.com
Helping to solve the biggest societal issue of our time
Climate change has been described as the defining issue of our time. To prevent its worst impacts, including long-term temperature rises, the decarbonisation of industry has to be swiftly realised.
The 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 21) in Paris led to 195 countries adopting a universal, legally binding global climate deal that aims to keep “the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C”.
It is now the role of industry and Governments to best determine the policy and implementation strategy necessary to deliver on these ambitious targets. We are clear that hydrogen and our fuel cells have a key role to play in supporting the decarbonisation of industry.
The role of AFC Energy’s H-Power systems
Hydrogen is an important and abundant carrier of energy whose conversion into electricity through a fuel cell dates back over a 100 years.
The fuel cell sector and hydrogen economy has been challenged on two key fronts to bring this clean energy vector to market: the grade of hydrogen necessary for effective fuel cell operation is often measured as Ultra-Pure Scientific Grade (99.999% H2) and comes at a significant price; and the loading of precious metals present in the fuel cell electrode has often made for a very expensive catalytic conversion of hydrogen into electrons. Each of these characteristics directly affects the affordability of power produced from hydrogen.
The AFC Energy H-Power technology platforms successfully addresses both of these issues, translating into one of the lowest cost fuel cells in the market today.
Backed by the world class leader in electro-chemistry, Industrie De Nora S.p.A, AFC Energy’s patented Alkaline Fuel Cell affords the flexibility of using low grade hydrogen streams (in some cases measured as low as 75% when cracking ammonia) with the opportunity to displace precious metals either entirely or to a greater extent than alternative fuel cells in the market today. Critically, this can all be achieved without a loss in performance and efficiency.
After a decade of research and development, AFC Energy is now bringing its H-Power technology platforms to market, establishing an emissions free solution to the world’s energy challenges. Read more about our proprietary technology here.
The work of the Hydrogen Council in promoting the industry
In full support of the energy transition subscribed to in Paris, the Hydrogen Council was launched in 2017 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, representing a coalition from industry which sets out to:
Accelerate investment in the development and commercialisation of the hydrogen and fuel cell sectors; and
Encourage key stakeholders to increase their backing of hydrogen as part of the future energy mix, with appropriate policies and supporting schemes.
AFC Energy is a supporting member of the Hydrogen Council and has spent the past four years working closely with them to promote how the industry can help solve the world’s decarbonisation challenge.
