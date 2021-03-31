Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Sopheon  /  Sopheon april 2021

Sopheon april 2021

8 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  8. Bertus S 14 april 2021 08:02
    Sopheon Bridges Gaps Between Digital and Physical Product Development with Launch of Accolade for Smart Products

    Sopheon, the international provider of software, expertise and best practices for enterprise innovation management, today announced Accolade® for Smart Products, the first innovation management solution to bring together traditionally siloed software and physical product development. By coordinating the many different priorities, methodologies, work habits and technologies involved in creating smart products, this new SaaS-based solution enables companies to develop innovative, high-quality and regulatory compliant digitally-enabled products.

    Businesses are rushing to build smart, connected products. The recent IDC Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker (March 2021) forecast worldwide shipments of smart home devices alone will surpass 1.4 billion units in 2025 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. Beyond home devices, digital applications are becoming common in most industries, from automotive to retail to manufacturing. But conquering the complex process of developing smart, connected products is a significant challenge for most companies.

    “Companies are racing to write software and release products quickly to digitally transform, break into new markets, and beat competitors to deliver the next great customer experience,” said Paul Heller, Chief Technology Officer of Sopheon. “But as the digital and physical worlds collide, many companies struggle to find the best ways to manage innovation across different disciplines. Accolade for Smart Products enables companies – from traditional manufacturers to new technology stars – to accelerate product delivery, while also implementing the best practices needed for product reliability without dragging down innovation.”

    Developing, manufacturing and managing intelligent devices involves coordinating a large number of departments and disciplines. Adhering to a top-line strategy while preserving the best practices of all participants, helps companies to get products and services into the market faster, enforce consistent governance procedures, and streamline costs.

    “Delivering successful smart products is an imperative for our market and for us,” said Dr. Alper Soysal, Global Process Owner of Product Management at Arçelik A.S, owner of many notable brands including Beko and Grundig. “It is critical that we have a single innovation management solution that provides governance, coordination and transparency of our entire new product development effort, spanning the digital and physical features of our products, as well as their initiation on the production line. Accolade is our single product innovation decision support and planning solution that still allows individual teams to use the development tools of their choice.”

    For further information contact:

    Andy Michuda, Chairman
    Arif Karimjee, CFO Sopheon plc + 44 (0) 1276 919 560

    www.sopheon.com/sopheon-bridges-gaps-...


    Bertus S.
8 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Meer »

Koers 0,000   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 0,000   Volume 0
Hoog 0,000   Gem. Volume 0
1 jan 0001 00:00
label premium

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium
 

Het IEX Netwerk

IEXGeld.nl
13 apr Erkenning en gezag van je kind na scheiding: ho...
12 apr Beleggen in goud-ETF’s: dit moet je weten
09 apr 7 redenen om snel een testament op te stellen
09 apr Vertrouwen particuliere beleggers neemt verder toe
06 apr Slim beleggen op een stijgende beurs: 5 tips
IEX Profs
13 apr Drie innovatiewetten vragen uw aandacht
13 apr Must read: de kracht van dividend
13 apr Slecht klimaat voor staatsobligaties?
13 apr India is er ook nog
12 apr Robeco: 1% bitcoin in de portefeuille
Participaties.nl
07 apr Felle kritiek op crowdfundingplatformen
06 apr Recordhoeveelheid crowdfunding
23 mrt Direct lending levert hogere rente op
22 mrt Sterkste stijging huizenprijzen in bijna 20 jaar
19 mrt Dit zijn de grootste uitdagingen voor durfinves...

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by Infront. Crypto data by Crypto Compare