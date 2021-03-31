-
Een nieuw maanddraadje om gevuld te worden met Sopheon nieuws
-
15 april webinar automotive world
-
Het is wel weer eens tijd dat Sopheon met wat nieuws gaat komen, een nieuwe klant!! Want er zit weinig schot in het aandeel!
-
9 april 100k verhandeld
Gr
Arie de Beuker
-
Wat hebben wij als beleggers daar aan? Heb stellig het idee dat de heren aan de top zich heerlijk verrijken!
-
dat denk ik ook, mischien is verkopen een idee, ben ik gelijk van die rommel af
-
Exciting news on what’s next from Sopheon will be announced tomorrow!
twitter.com/sopheon
-
Sopheon Bridges Gaps Between Digital and Physical Product Development with Launch of Accolade for Smart Products
Sopheon, the international provider of software, expertise and best practices for enterprise innovation management, today announced Accolade® for Smart Products, the first innovation management solution to bring together traditionally siloed software and physical product development. By coordinating the many different priorities, methodologies, work habits and technologies involved in creating smart products, this new SaaS-based solution enables companies to develop innovative, high-quality and regulatory compliant digitally-enabled products.
Businesses are rushing to build smart, connected products. The recent IDC Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker (March 2021) forecast worldwide shipments of smart home devices alone will surpass 1.4 billion units in 2025 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. Beyond home devices, digital applications are becoming common in most industries, from automotive to retail to manufacturing. But conquering the complex process of developing smart, connected products is a significant challenge for most companies.
“Companies are racing to write software and release products quickly to digitally transform, break into new markets, and beat competitors to deliver the next great customer experience,” said Paul Heller, Chief Technology Officer of Sopheon. “But as the digital and physical worlds collide, many companies struggle to find the best ways to manage innovation across different disciplines. Accolade for Smart Products enables companies – from traditional manufacturers to new technology stars – to accelerate product delivery, while also implementing the best practices needed for product reliability without dragging down innovation.”
Developing, manufacturing and managing intelligent devices involves coordinating a large number of departments and disciplines. Adhering to a top-line strategy while preserving the best practices of all participants, helps companies to get products and services into the market faster, enforce consistent governance procedures, and streamline costs.
“Delivering successful smart products is an imperative for our market and for us,” said Dr. Alper Soysal, Global Process Owner of Product Management at Arçelik A.S, owner of many notable brands including Beko and Grundig. “It is critical that we have a single innovation management solution that provides governance, coordination and transparency of our entire new product development effort, spanning the digital and physical features of our products, as well as their initiation on the production line. Accolade is our single product innovation decision support and planning solution that still allows individual teams to use the development tools of their choice.”
For further information contact:
Andy Michuda, Chairman
Arif Karimjee, CFO Sopheon plc + 44 (0) 1276 919 560
www.sopheon.com/sopheon-bridges-gaps-...
Bertus S.
Direct naar Forum
|
Koers
|
0,000
|
|
Verschil
|
0,00
(0,00%)
|Laag
|
0,000
|
|
Volume
|
0
|Hoog
|
0,000
|
|Gem. Volume
|
0
|
1 jan 0001 00:00