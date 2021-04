Sopheon, the international provider of software, expertise and best practices for enterprise innovation management, today announced Accolade® for Smart Products, the first innovation management solution to bring together traditionally siloed software and physical product development. By coordinating the many different priorities, methodologies, work habits and technologies involved in creating smart products, this new SaaS-based solution enables companies to develop innovative, high-quality and regulatory compliant digitally-enabled products.Businesses are rushing to build smart, connected products. The recent IDC Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker (March 2021) forecast worldwide shipments of smart home devices alone will surpass 1.4 billion units in 2025 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. Beyond home devices, digital applications are becoming common in most industries, from automotive to retail to manufacturing. But conquering the complex process of developing smart, connected products is a significant challenge for most companies.Developing, manufacturing and managing intelligent devices involves coordinating a large number of departments and disciplines. Adhering to a top-line strategy while preserving the best practices of all participants, helps companies to get products and services into the market faster, enforce consistent governance procedures, and streamline costs.For further information contact:Andy Michuda, ChairmanArif Karimjee, CFO Sopheon plc + 44 (0) 1276 919 560