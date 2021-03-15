Aandeel Advanced Metallurgical Group AEX:AMG, NL0000888691

Largo Resources: vanadium, ijzererts en titanium
Volgen
-
Largo Resources Ltd. has added a new press release to its website:
Largo Resources Announces the Execution of its First Iron Ore Sales Contract
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) is pleased to announce the first sale of iron ore from the Maracás Menchen Mine.
The Company finalized a sales contract for 14,000 tonnes of iron ore to a leading steel producer on March 12, 2021. Transport of the contracted material has commenced, and full delivery is expected by the end of March 2021. To date in 2021, the Company is currently producing iron ore at a rate that would result in the generation of approximately 500,000 tonnes per annum and has accumulated a total stockpile of approximately 2 million tonnes.
Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Largo, stated: “Our first sale of iron ore was a key step in validating the commercial viability of this material. This sale also highlights the added benefits of our newly established internal sales division and capitalizes on the higher iron ore price environment. He continued: “It is also a diversification of sources of revenue for the Company as up until now, 100% of the Company’s revenues have been derived from the sale of vanadium products. Material mined from the Maracás Menchen Mine contains vanadium, iron ore and titanium. We will continue to explore the economic feasibility of extracting additional value from the Company’s mineral resource.”
About Largo Resources
Largo Resources is an industry preferred, vertically integrated vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its unrivaled VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, from one of the world’s highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company’s Maracás Menchen Mine located in Brazil. Largo is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its world-class VCHARGE± vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO".
For more information on Largo and VPURE™, please visit www.largoresources.com and www.largoVPURE.com.
-
DeZwarteRidder schreef op 15 maart 2021 12:44:
Largo Resources Ltd. has added a new press release to its website:
Largo Resources Announces the Execution of its First Iron Ore Sales Contract
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) is pleased to announce the first sale of iron ore from the Maracás Menchen Mine.
The Company finalized a sales contract for 14,000 tonnes of iron ore to a leading steel producer on March 12, 2021. Transport of the contracted material has commenced, and full delivery is expected by the end of March 2021. To date in 2021, the Company is currently producing iron ore at a rate that would result in the generation of approximately 500,000 tonnes per annum and has accumulated a total stockpile of approximately 2 million tonnes.
Largo komt enkele dagen voor het uitbrengen van de cijfers met de mededeling dat ze een lading ijzererts verkocht hebben van 14.000 ton en dat ze de komen vier jaar 500.000ton per jaar zullen kunnen produceren en leveren. Een ton ijzererts doet op dit moment circa $100 dus dit levert Largo $50,0M aan extra omzet per jaar op. Largo heeft over de eerste 9 maanden van 2020 een omzet behaald van $77,7M (heel 2019 $140,0M en heel 2018 $521,4M).
Met aantrekkende Vanadiumprijzen, extra inkomsten uit ijzererts en het starten met het produceren van VRFB’s wordt het aandeel Largo op zijn minst interessant om te volgen.
-
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORD) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the construction of a new ilmenite concentration plant.
Commercial production from the new plant is expected early in 2023 and the plant's capacity will be approximately 150,000 tonnes of ilmenite concentrate per annum. The Company started an ilmenite pilot plant in October 2019. Based on the promising results, the Board approved construction of a full-scale plant. The advanced engineering and construction of the ilmenite concentration plant is expected to cost approximately US$25.2 million with the majority of these costs being incurred in 2022. The Company is also further evaluating the potential to produce titanium dioxide pigment as a possible follow-on product.
Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Largo, stated: “The approval of our new ilmenite concentration plant is another step to increase and diversify our revenues. As we work to complete this project, we will also continue to explore the feasibility of extracting additional value from the Company’s mineral resource.”
About Largo Resources
Largo Resources is an industry preferred, vertically integrated vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its unrivaled VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, from one of the world’s highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company’s Maracás Menchen Mine located in Brazil. Largo is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its world-class VCHARGE± vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO".
Direct naar Forum
Advanced Metallurgical Group
Meer
»
|
Koers
|
32,400
|
|
Verschil
|
-1,08
(-3,23%)
|Laag
|
32,400
|
|
Volume
|
279.395
|Hoog
|
33,290
|
|Gem. Volume
|
300.487
|
19 mrt 2021 17:35
Gerelateerde Video's
-
3 maart 2017 15:37 - Vimeo
-
17 augustus 2016 16:42 - Vimeo