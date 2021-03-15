Aandeel Advanced Metallurgical Group AEX:AMG, NL0000888691

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORD) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the construction of a new ilmenite concentration plant.

Commercial production from the new plant is expected early in 2023 and the plant's capacity will be approximately 150,000 tonnes of ilmenite concentrate per annum. The Company started an ilmenite pilot plant in October 2019. Based on the promising results, the Board approved construction of a full-scale plant. The advanced engineering and construction of the ilmenite concentration plant is expected to cost approximately US$25.2 million with the majority of these costs being incurred in 2022. The Company is also further evaluating the potential to produce titanium dioxide pigment as a possible follow-on product.

Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Largo, stated: “The approval of our new ilmenite concentration plant is another step to increase and diversify our revenues. As we work to complete this project, we will also continue to explore the feasibility of extracting additional value from the Company’s mineral resource.”



About Largo Resources

Largo Resources is an industry preferred, vertically integrated vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its unrivaled VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, from one of the world’s highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company’s Maracás Menchen Mine located in Brazil. Largo is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its world-class VCHARGE± vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO".

