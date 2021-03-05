Inloggen

OTC PinkSheets EXXE Group (symb AXXA) market cap 33mln, shareholders equity 131mln

  1. forum rang 5 shaai 5 maart 2021 15:39
    Wordt veel geshort:

    www.reddit.com/r/AXXA/

    www.journaltranscript.com/2021/03/exx...

    exxegroup.com/investor-relations/

    www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AXXA/profile
    SECURITY DETAILS
    Market Cap Market Cap
    32,919,346
    03/04/2021

    DESCRIPTION
    Exxe group is a diversified corporation focusing on Real Estate, selected Fintech and synergistic in nature Private Equity investments. Our strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and take an active role in them to improve their growth, by providing both capital and management expertise.



    www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AXXA/news/Ex...

    Key Metrics

    3Q2021 ($)


    Total Current Assets

    15,655,337


    Total Assets

    215,442,113


    Shareholder Equity

    131,844,474



    www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AXXA/disclosure
