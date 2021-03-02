-
Staat erg in de belangstelling. Het staat stijf van de 'rare earth metals', zoals nodig voor magneten.
www.reuters.com/article/us-rareearths...
Trump wilde Groenland kopen...
Geologen zijn stapelgek op Groenland.
www.mindat.org/loc-191122.html
De Groenlandse krant: 2uxiligxewuxtughuh22ppocdy--sermitsia...
Voor wie daar wel naar toe wil zijn er plenty mooie banen:
zvvc6yrv4l6pvfq3rfpa7bybd4--job-sermi...
