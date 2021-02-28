-
Een nieuwe maand met de jaarcijfers op 24 maart
-
Sterk het gevoel dat er weer een poging wordt gedaan om de kleine belegger schrik aan te jagen...
en uit te roken...
Onder het mom van van alles. ..
-
Nou ik heb mijn leven lang niet gerookt, dus ik laat ze lekker op de plank liggen.....
-
Nog even de 2 PR van eind feb21 op een rij
1 Proposed £10m secondary Placing of existing Ordinary Shares
Sopheon has been advised by Barry Mence, Andy Michuda, Arif Karimjee, and Stuart Silcock (the "Directors"), along with other shareholders (together the “Selling Shareholders”), that they intend to sell approximately 1,116,486 ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) (the "Placing Shares", the ”Placing”) at a price of 900 pence per share (“Placing Price”) for the purposes of estate planning and to improve the liquidity in the Company’s shares. The Directors who, following the Placing, will hold in aggregate c. 22.9% of the issued share capital of the Company remain very supportive long term shareholders.
The Placing Shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this Announcement.
The following Directors intend to sell up to the below outlined maximum number of shares each:
Director/PDMR Position Maximum number of Placing Shares to be sold
Barry Mence Chairman 356,829
Andy Michuda CEO 185,036
Arif Karimjee CFO 48,343
Stuart Silcock Non-Executive Director 166,500
The other shareholders intend to sell a maximum of 359,778 shares.
The Placing is being managed by finnCap Ltd acting as sole bookrunner ("finnCap" or the “Bookrunner”).
The final number of Placing Shares to be placed will be agreed by finnCap and the Selling Shareholders at the close of the bookbuild process, and the results of the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable thereafter. The timing for the close of the bookbuild process will be at the absolute discretion of finnCap.
The Company is not a party to the Placing and will not receive any proceeds from it. The books for the Placing will open with immediate effect.
Barry Mence, Chairman of Sopheon, commented: “We continue to believe that we have a substantial opportunity ahead of us and we are delighted with our continued successful migration to a SaaS subscription model on the back of Total Contract Value (“TCV”) of signed SaaS business almost tripling in 2020. More broadly, we had good commercial traction with growth in total TCV signed, including several $1m deals, during a year marked by the pandemic. This has led to Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) growing to $18m last year, resulting in greater revenue visibility for 2021, currently standing at $23.5m. This Placing will help to provide greater liquidity in the Company’s shares and meets with our long-standing objective of expanding our institutional shareholder base.”
www.sopheon.com/proposed-10m-secondar...
----------------
2 Result of Secondary Placing
Further to the announcement made at 1.36 p.m. on 26 February 2021, the Company has been advised that in an oversubscribed Placing, the Bookbuild has been completed and the Selling Shareholders have sold 1,116,486 Placing Shares at 900 pence per share. In addition, certain directors and employees have exercised options over Ordinary Shares and the Company has issued and allotted a further 230,475 Ordinary Shares (“Exercise”).
Following the Placing and Exercise, the Directors resulting interest in the Company's issued share capital will be:
Director Shares issued as a result of option exercise Placing Shares Sold Resultant Holding % issued share capital following Admission
Barry Mence* 24,250 356,829 1,895,958 18.17%
Andy Michuda 165,000 185,036 64,120 0.61%
Arif Karimjee* 35,850 48,343 70,000 0.67%
Stuart Silcock** - 166,500 353,818 3.39%
Holdings in Company
The Company have also been informed by Myrtledare Corp and Rivomore Limited, related family holdings, that their combined direct interest in the Company has been reduced from 2,428,711 Ordinary Shares to 2,074,308 Ordinary Shares, representing 19.88% of the issued share capital of the Company.
Admission and Total Voting Rights
The Company has issued and allotted 230,475 new Ordinary Shares to satisfy the exercise of options by Barry Mence, Arif Karimjee, Andy Michuda and certain employees. Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 230,475 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will become effective and trading will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 5 March 2021.
Following Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 10,433,363 and the total number of voting rights will therefore be 10,433,363. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Capitalised terms have the same meaning as those in the announcement of the Company made at 1.36 p.m on 26 February 2021.
www.sopheon.com/result-of-secondary-p...
-
Hierbij de verdeling + opgeofferde waarde vd verkochte aandelen. Helaas was ik te laat om ze allemaal te kunnen zien.
Groet ABC
Direct naar Forum
|
Koers
|
0,000
|
|
Verschil
|
0,00
(0,00%)
|Laag
|
0,000
|
|
Volume
|
0
|Hoog
|
0,000
|
|Gem. Volume
|
0
|
1 jan 0001 00:00