Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for Vicineum™ 16/02/2021
Priority voor vicineum (Blaas kanker)
Verwachte goedkeuringsdatum augustus 2021.
Kans op goedkeuring +/-82% bij Priority Review.
Verwachte omzet 1B - 4B.
Koers 3,12$ market waarde 400mil.
Mijn koersdoel 18$ bij goedkeuring.
Sedert de correctie naar 2.40 terug mooi gestegen tot boven de 3. Nu langzaam aftellen naar de goedkeuring.
