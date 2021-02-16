Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

  1. smartscoops 16 februari 2021 17:46
    Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for Vicineum™ 16/02/2021

    Priority voor vicineum (Blaas kanker)
    Verwachte goedkeuringsdatum augustus 2021.
    Kans op goedkeuring +/-82% bij Priority Review.
    Verwachte omzet 1B - 4B.

    Koers 3,12$ market waarde 400mil.
    Mijn koersdoel 18$ bij goedkeuring.


