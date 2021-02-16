Aandeel Advanced Metallurgical Group AEX:AMG, NL0000888691

CEM is aiming to be a significant market participant in energy storage solutions. We have a global leading recycling technology in vanadium and a large, low-cost tantalum and lithium resource base in Brazil. A major investment is underway in Ohio that will double our vanadium recycling capacity. Our lithium concentrate production in Brazil is currently being sold to our processing partners in China, but these concentrates will ultimately be a strategically important part of the feed for our hydroxide refinery in Germany (which is approaching the final investment decision at the end of Q1 2021). The global expansion of AMG’s vanadium recycling services is being executed through our joint venture, Shell & AMG Recycling B.V., with major projects, as recently announced, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and in China.



Kom maar op met dat bericht over die final investment decision.