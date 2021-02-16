Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  TomTom  /  VW uses Microsoft&#39;s Azure for ADAS

Aandeel TomTom AEX:TTM, NL0013332471

  • 7,970 16 feb 2021 13:04
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 7,905 - 8,000
  • 137.457 Gem. (3M) 426,1K

VW uses Microsoft's Azure for ADAS

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 4 pacman 16 februari 2021 10:39
    Software giant's platform expected to help reduce development cycles from months to weeks

    Microsoft's Azure platform is being used by Volkswagen's (VW) Car Software organisation to build a cloud-based automated driving platform (ADP).

    Microsoft says running the ADP on Azure will allow Car Software to increase the efficiency of the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and AD functions for passenger cars across VW brands.

    Car Software CEO Dirk Hilgenberg says: “We are building the automated driving platform with Microsoft to simplify our developers’ work through one scalable and data-based engineering environment."

    "By combining our comprehensive expertise in the development of connected driving solutions with Microsoft’s cloud and software engineering know-how, we will accelerate the delivery of safe and comfortable mobility services.”

    Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, cloud + AI at Microsoft, says: “The power of Microsoft Azure and its compute, data and AI capabilities will enable Volkswagen to deliver secure and reliable automated driving solutions to their customers faster.”

    ADAS and AD vehicles can help improve passenger safety while reducing congestion, but Microsoft points out that building these solutions requires large-scale computational capabilities.

    According to Microsoft, petabytes of data from road and weather conditions to obstacle detection and driver behaviour need to be managed every day for the training, simulation and validation of AD functions.

    Machine learning algorithms that learn from billions of real and simulated miles driven are key to connected driving experiences, the company adds.

    The partners will address these challenges by utilising learnings through a database comprising traffic data from vehicles as well as simulation data.

    The ADP is expected to help reduce the development cycles from months to weeks and efficiently manage the huge amount of data.

    Both companies intend to allow technology partners to build tools and services that integrate with the platform to improve the creation of AD and ADAS solutions.

    - - -
    www.tomtom.com/customers/microsoft-az...
  2. forum rang 7 Leefloon 16 februari 2021 13:24
    quote:

    pacman schreef op 16 februari 2021 10:39:

    Software giant's platform expected to help reduce development cycles from months to weeks

    www.tomtom.com/customers/microsoft-az...

    Een plichtmatig commercieel persbericht (3 maanden worden 13 weken?), over de geweldige toegevoegde waarde van de dure en vertragende zooi van Microsoft, zonder enig verband met de hier veel relevantere link.

    Wanneer een mooie klant overstapt van ArcaOS naar Windows, is dat wel een goede aanleiding voor een name-droppend gezamenlijk persberichtje, maar heeft dat verder weinig te maken met dat TomTom gegevens levert via Microsoft. Zelfde label, Azure, totaal ander product.

    Vervang Azure door harde schijven van het merk Seagate. Het verhaal wordt dan dat Volkswagen ontwerpen van nieuwe auto's voortaan opslaat op harde schijven van Seagate, en dat TomTom kaartmateriaal toevallig ook opslaat op harde schijven van het merk Seagate. Mooie berichten voor Seagate, en misschien dat Volkswagen wat korting kreeg voor de free publicity, maar Volkswagen zou evengoed voor het merk Western Digital hebben kunnen kiezen.
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

TomTom Meer »

Koers 7,970   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 7,905   Volume 137.457
Hoog 8,000   Gem. Volume 426.078
16 feb 2021 13:04
label premium

TomTom drijft op overnamehoop

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium

TomTom Nieuws

  1. mei '19 TomTom betaalt aandeelhouders op 27... 8
  2. mei '19 Recordomzet voor Garmin 3
  3. apr '19 Nieuwe termijn financieel directeur... 5
  4. apr '19 'Sterke kwartaalupdate TomTom'
  5. apr '19 TomTom groeit door autotak 3
  6. apr '19 VEB uit weer verbazing over belonin... 7
  7. apr '19 'Omzet TomTom krijgt tik na Telemat... 9
  8. apr '19 TomTom krijgt klus in India 1
  9. apr '19 TomTom rondt verkoop Telematics-tak af 6
  10. mrt '19 TomTom lanceert nieuw navigatiekastje 12

Gerelateerde Video's

  1. video thumbnail

    Arend Jan Kamp over hoofdkantoren

    7 februari 2017 16:38 - Vimeo

  2. video thumbnail

    De fantasie in TomTom

    6 januari 2017 17:18 - Vimeo

  3. video thumbnail

    IEX Marketupdate met o.a. TomTom

    21 oktober 2016 15:33 - Vimeo

  4. video thumbnail

    Arend Jan Kamp over TomTom

    20 mei 2016 15:59 - Vimeo

 

Het IEX Netwerk

IEXGeld.nl
12 feb Overwaarde verzilveren? Zo doe je dat
10 feb Hoe vertel ik de kinderen dat we gaan scheiden?
09 feb 2 redenen om niet in bitcoin te beleggen
08 feb Help, ik heb GameStop nog steeds in mijn portef...
05 feb De beleggingstips van deze TikTokkers helpen je...
IEX Profs
13:00 Annette Mosman bestuursvoorzitter APG
11:30 Betere regels gebruik niet-financiële informatie
10:55 Robert Leenes en Paul van Homelen naar Kempen
10:25 Must read: Beter af dan de Duitsers
09:30 Analyse helpt bij waardebeleggen
Participaties.nl
05 feb Al uw beleggingen op één plek
02 feb Hoopvolle jaarstart voor crowdfundmarkt
22 jan Geldvoorelkaar wint Gouden Stier voor beste cro...
22 jan Huizenprijzen in coronajaar met 7,8% opgelopen
19 jan Beleggingsfonds met MKB-leningen gelanceerd

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by Infront. Crypto data by Crypto Compare