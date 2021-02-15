Argo Blockchain - Propelling the Future of Blockchain (ARB)
Volgen
-
Argo is a publicly-traded blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. Join us to invest in the future of money.
Blockchain technology is poised to revolutionise the future of our world and we are committed to sustainably propelling it forward. Headquartered in London, England, we are the only cryptocurrency mining company listed on the London Stock Exchange. Our energy-efficient, powerful mining operations are strategically located throughout North America.
Nog steeds geen fan van bitcoin? Kijk dan deze video:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ5YIV6e34Q
Wanneer de bitcoin stijgt, stijgt Argo.
Klaar voor de toekomst?
-
Misschien leuk om het topic te starten met het volgende nieuwsbericht:
coingeek.com/argo-blockchain-plans-to...
Of zie hier:
London Stock Exchange-listed Argo Blockchain PLC (LSE: ARB) has announced plans to open a new 200-megawatt facility in the United States’ southern region.
The block reward miner entered a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with DPN LLC of New York to gain 320 acres of land in West Texas. The land purchase will cost $17.5 million, and Argo Blockchain will finance it via new shares to be allocated to DPN upon a definitive agreement and fulfillment of related conditions.
In the press release, Argo’s CEO Peter Wall said: “We are incredibly excited about this proposed acquisition. It gives Argo tremendous control over its mining operations, as well as a significant capacity for expansion.”
“In addition, we have been able to secure access to some of the cheapest renewable energy worldwide in a location where innovation in new technologies is encouraged and incentivized,” he added.
Once the definitive agreement is signed, the terms have Argo Blockchain issuing $5 million worth of new shares to DPN with the balance shares of $12.5 million to be issued in installments as they fulfill contractual milestones. Argo will base the value of all the new ordinary shares on the 3-day VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price).
The land has access to up to 800-megawatts of electrical power. Argo aims to build a new 200MW digital currency mining facility in the next 12 months. Argo also said it plans to take a $100 million “pre-negotiated” loan to build out the Texas facility and expand its mining fleet.
The deal is still subject to a shareholder vote. Argo will convene a general meeting at which its shareholders will be asked to approve the allotment and issue of (a) the new shares to DPN LLC and (b) the issue of further new shares to raise equity to fund the down payment (or deposit) on the credit facility.
-
Vandaag een stijging van 20%, gaat Argo hetzelfde pad volgen als Riot?
-
-
Vandaag weer 20% erbij, op naar de nasdaq
-
Mits,
Waar volg jij nu precies Argo blockchain plc.
Op tweakersnet wel een paar enthousiastelingen gelezen die een verdomd goede uitleg geven hoe bitcoin in elkaar steekt, ( wat geweldig hoeveel tijd en energie sommige mensen nog
in een forum steken. DAT hadden wij 20 jaar geleden OOK in de KK van IEX. Geweldige postings waar zeker een uur aan gewerkt was. Maar die vind je al jaren hier niet meer en
ik was verrast op dat Tweakersnet nog van dat soort mensen tegen te komen.
Maar ik vind daar niets over Argo. Vandaar dus mijn vraag aan jou !
Peter
-
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Argo Blockchain PLC :
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC - STATEMENT RE SHARE PRICE
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC - NOTES RECENT RISE IN COMPANY'S SHARE PRICE AND SEES NO FUNDAMENTAL REASON FOR MOVE
Source text for Eikon: [ID:nRSP2858Pa] Further company coverage: [ARB.L]
((Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com;))
-
Alex,
Jij was en jij bent en blijft een hele toffe !
Hatstikke bedankt.
-
ffff schreef op 18 februari 2021 12:10:
Mits,
Waar volg jij nu precies Argo blockchain plc.
Op tweakersnet wel een paar enthousiastelingen gelezen die een verdomd goede uitleg geven hoe bitcoin in elkaar steekt, ( wat geweldig hoeveel tijd en energie sommige mensen nog
in een forum steken. DAT hadden wij 20 jaar geleden OOK in de KK van IEX. Geweldige postings waar zeker een uur aan gewerkt was. Maar die vind je al jaren hier niet meer en
ik was verrast op dat Tweakersnet nog van dat soort mensen tegen te komen.
Maar ik vind daar niets over Argo. Vandaar dus mijn vraag aan jou !
Peter
Ik gebruik Yahoo Finance, Discord, Youtube, Reddit, het FD en Google. Zeker Google doet wonderen, zoek op nieuws en filter op recent.
Daar komt bij dat er steeds meer grote bedrijven en instellingen zich scharen achter de Bitcoin. Kijk anders even de youtube video die ik heb gelinkt. Aangezien Argo de koers van Bitcoin nauwlettend volgt zie je dus een grote stijging in de waarde van dit aandeel. Ook wanneer het omlaag gaat!
-
-
Dit lijkt me een mooie shortkandidaat.
Direct naar Forum
Indices
|
|AEX
|678,48
|+0,84%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,2119
|+0,23%
|
|Germany30^
|13.967,40
|+0,58%
|
|Gold spot
|1.784,00
|0,00%
|
|LDN100-24h
|6.581,66
|0,00%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|13.874,46
|+0,07%
Stijgers
Dalers