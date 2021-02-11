Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Solar Integrated Roofing - SIRC
Ticker: SIRC
Erg interessant bedrijf, met lage market cap.
Bezig met acquistions:
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Targets First EV Charging Station Acquisition, Pacific Lighting Management, Signing Binding Letter of Intent
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp Talks Enerev Acquisition
Hier meer info met onder andere Tesla-certified installers:
EL CAJON, Calif. - February 4, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Breaking EV stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power, HVAC and roofing systems installation company, today announced the official opening of operations of the Company's dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions division, which is currently exploring the potential acquisition of several EV charger installers nationwide to expand the Company's own Tesla-certified installer network and better enable the transportation sector's energy infrastructure of the future.
According to a new Precedence Research report, the EV charging market size is set to surpass the $39 Billion mark by 2027, growng at a 40% rate from 2020 through 2027.
The Company's primary focus within the EV charging vertical will remain the sales, marketing, installation and service of personal EV chargers at residential properties, as well as on public EV charging infrastructure for network operators - leveraging the Company's recent designation as a Tesla-certified installer. Solar Integrated Roofing is currently exploring the potential acquisition of various EV charging installers nationwide, addressing a rapidly growing domestic EV market - with some states such as California setting aggressive regulatory targets of all new vehicle sales to be zero emissions by 2035.
"We are excited to have entered the substantial, growing EV charging space - addressing an incredible, rapidly emerging market opportunity," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. "We are well positioned to acquire promising EV charger installers in key growth markets across the U.S. where early EV adoption has been greatest. I look forward to announcing further developments on this front as we continue our rapid pace of operational execution, creating long-term value for our shareholders."
En bij deze de eigen website van SIRC:
www.solarintegratedroofing.com/
ik geloof er wel in. Alles wat te maken heeft met Tesla vliegt....
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Expands Nationwide with Binding LOI to Acquire Cornerstone Construction, a Leading Southeast Roofing and Solar Solutions Provider
Company Expands Nationwide with Binding LOI to Acquire Prominent South Carolina Roofing and Solar Installer
EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the Company has signed a binding letter of intent (LOI) for the acquisition of Cornerstone Construction, a leading provider of roofing and solar solutions in South Carolina.
Cornerstone Construction, a licensed roofing contractor, has served thousands of clients and gained hundreds of 5 Star Reviews throughout the southeastern United States since 2017 with quality solutions for residential and commercial roofing and solar projects. Roofing services include expert inspection, installation, repair, and replacement services as well as gutters, windows, siding and decking. The company designs and installs traditional solar and solar shingle arrays that integrate seamlessly into new and existing roofing systems.
"This represents the first step in our company's transition into a nationwide roofing and solar solutions provider," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation. "Throughout 2020, Cornerstone moved strategically into new markets including Charlotte, NC; Charleston, SC; Little Rock, AR; Tulsa, OK; and Foley, AL. The company completed over 1,000 installs of roofing and solar in 2020, generating over $15 million in sales with robust projected growth.
"Cornerstone is a well-known industry thought leader as its Founder, Hunter Ballew, created a movement in the roofing and solar industry that helps tens of thousands of roofers & solar providers across the country every year through retreats, a mastermind and an annual conference, RoofCON. Hunter and the Cornerstone team have been featured on dozens of shows, podcasts and speaking engagements including Forbes, Entrepreneur.com, TODAY, Business Insider and many more. This is an exciting presence that we believe will help grow our acquisition pipeline nationally, helping to create value for our shareholders," concluded Massey.
Hunter Ballew, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone Construction, added, "The Cornerstone team will bring our proprietary training program, Six Figure Blueprint, to the Solar Integrated Roofing family, along with other proprietary systems to create predictable growth while scaling quickly, improving efficiency, automating processes and increasing margins. I look forward to working closely with David and his team in the months to come."
Komen aankondigingen van acquisitions de komende maanden, vooral in EV charging markt.
Ik zie dit als de perfecte mix; Solar roofing + EV charging.. zeker met Bidens push voor EV's. Deze moeten ergens opladen, en waarom niet gewoon thuis met energy opgewekt vanaf het eigen dak.
Vaak zijn de simpelste oplossingen de grootste winnaars.
Hier de link naar het artikel;
en de Podcast waarin de CEO van SIRC wat van de strategy blootgeeft:
audioboom.com/posts/7835380-solar-int...
Gr,
Bob
