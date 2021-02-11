-
Wat denken jullie van dit aandeel?
Ik hoor vooral dat vele Amerikaanse staten hun wetgeving omtrent online gambling zouden versoepelen, waardoor bedrijven als Draftkings & Golden Nugget Online gaming boosten (en verder kunnen stijgen in de toekomst)
Hou FansUnite Entertainment Inc in de gaten.
Hun sterkte is de eigen technologie.
FansUnite Entertainment Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It focuses on technology related to regulated and lawful online sports betting, casino, and other related products.
$FUNFF : OTC - USD
$FANS.CN : Canadian Sec - CAD
$4UY.F : Frankfurt - EUR
$4UY.BE : Berlin - EUR
