Een vriend van mij heeft de potentie van GNPX in onderstaande tekst weergegeven. Alle belangrijke data is hierin verwerkt



Feb 8, 2021.....1). Acclaim-1 clinical trial gene therapy for NSCLC treatment was granted FDA FTD in early 2020. Lung cancer is the world’s leading cause of cancer death. 2). DIA-001 possibly be granted FDA FTD in late 2021 (425M diabetes patients worldwide). 3). R.V mentioned potential other Unknown markets during the preclinical trial, in addition to the (8) Known markets described below..:....4). Most gene therapies use viral delivery systems, which have unwanted side effects. Genprex is "the leader in gene therapy using NON--Viral vector transfection delivery as the next evolution in gene therapy. Non-viral delivery systems has a favorable safety profile and demonstrated ability to deliver genes into tumors. The Non-Viral vector transfection also may be safer, with lower production costs and better scalability.......5). Preparing to file an IND application to initiate a clinical trial of Acclaim-2 in 2H 2021......6). Genprex filed S3 in June 2020 for $200M (R.V thinks Genprex will scale up massively in the future).......7). Current balance sheet with more than $40M in capital for runway trials........8). Genprex's gene therapy for lung cancer treatment is the only one in its class, No competition .......9). The company's mission is personal & noble with Nobel Prize Winner; The CEO R.V himself is a cancer survivor.........10). 16 additional exclusive patents on top of existing 30+ patents worldwide.........11). Technology licensing agreements with MD Anderson for the blockbuster novel cancer drug REQORSA in summer 2020.......12). Currently seeking its diabetes global partnership with top name biotech pharma..........13). Dr. Gittes to provide clinical diabetes DIA-001 trial updates on primate, in 1H 2021........14). Dr. Gittes & UPMC possibly present the primate clinical trial data of DIA-001 to the FDA, possibly in 2H 2021........15). On February 8, 2021, Genprex added the Clinical Advisory Board which include: Dr. Michael Morse, MD, MHS, FACP – Dr. Morse expertise includes management of gastrointestinal malignancies including colon, hepatobiliary, gastroesophageal and pancreatic cancer. In addition, Dr. Andrew B. Becker, MD, PhD – Dr. Becker's research focused on signaling pathways for the insulin and IGF–1 receptors, deciphering the structure and function of the insulin degrading enzyme and its role in insulin processing............16). On January 15, 2021, Dr. George Gittes MD of UPMC - Paradigm Shifts In Diabetes And Pediatric Medicine interview on YouTube, stated that "the human trials are very likely" for DIA-001; Dr. Gittes' statement implies that the DIA-001 trials for the primate are progressing well. The Clinical human trial for DIA-001 possibly starts in 1H 2022........17). Possible FDA FTD for DIA-001 in late 2021/early 2022.......18). Complete enrollment of the ACCLAIM-1 clinical trial in 1H 2021......19). Clinical Trial readout for the ACCLAIM-1 Phase 1 trial in 2H 2021........20). The ACCLAIM-1 clinical trial possibly halted early due to overwhelming success of ADAURA Tagrisso trial III (that halted 2-year early due to overwhelming efficacy (the reason for granting FDA FTD)..........21). Complete enrollment of the Acclaim-2 clinical trial in 2H 2021......22). Complete enrollment of the ONC-002 clinical trial in 2H 2021........23). Clinical trial readout of DIA-001/GPX-002 phase 1 trial.......24). 500 millions suffering cancer & diabetes patients worldwide.........25). Acclaim-1 (REQORSA in combo withTagrisso). Tagrisso is a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor marketed by AstraZeneca PLC. Acclaim-2 (REQORSA in combo with Keytruda). Keytruda is a checkpoint inhibitor that targets the protein PD-1 and is an immunotherapy drug marketed by Merck & Co, Inc.......26). Clinical Trial readouts for Late Stage Acclaim-1, Acclaim-2, ONC-002 & DIA-001 trials..........27). On November 10, 2020, Genprex appointed Dr. George K. Gittes, MD to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Gittes is the inventor of the Company’s licensed diabetes gene therapy technology that is currently in development, and serves as the Chief of Pediatric Surgery and Surgeon-in-Chief Emeritus at the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh........28). Received $2.59M from NIH in July for further research of DIA-001..........29). Uplisted on the Russell index in June 2020......30). On November 30, 2020, Genprex announced it has commenced clinical trial site recruitment for its upcoming Acclaim-1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). As planned, the timing of the patient recruitment and enrollment puts the Company on track for its Acclaim-1 clinical trial to commence in the first-half of 2021........#31 - #47 continue below.



