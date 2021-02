Aandeel BAM Groep Koninklijke AEX:BAMNB, NL0000337319

Bam confirmed on £190m Sky studio job





01 Feb 2021 By Megan Kelly



Bam Construct has been confirmed on a £192m film and TV studio job for Sky in Elstree, Hertfordshire – one of the contractor’s largest ever contracts.



The development, which was announced in December 2019, will include 13 stages to host various TV and film productions at once across 20,000 square feet. The project will also include production offices, a screening cinema, a set-construction workshop and state-of-the-art post-production and digital facilities when it opens in 2022.



The contractor has been appointed by Sky, its sister firm NBC Universal and investment partner Legal & General.



Studio construction is undergoing a period of growth currently with schemes recently announced in Enfield and Dagenham in London, as well as Reading in Berkshire. Laing O’Rourke is on site delivering a studio project at the former Littlewoods headquarters in Liverpool.



Last week, The Guardian reported that Sky plans to release a new UK film of its own every fortnight, in addition to investing £1bn on original shows before 2024. Netflix and other streaming services are investing heavily in original content too.



Sky’s studios will include onsite solar energy, rainwater-harvesting features and aims to keep waste to a minimum once operational.



Bam Construct UK chief executive James Wimpenny said Sky’s scheme “will not only support the growth of the creative economy in the UK, but lead the way for others”. He added: “This world-class scheme reflects our own goals to be net-zero carbon by 2030, to assist our clients in delivering net-zero development and to enhance the lives of local communities, creating added social value.”



Sky Studios chief operating officer Caroline Cooper said: “Sky Studios Elstree will enable us to produce more and more Sky Originals for our customers and is a key cornerstone of Sky’s commitment to become net-zero carbon by 2030. Working with Bam, we will select materials and use construction methods that support our goal to build the most sustainable film and TV studio in the world.”