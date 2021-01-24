Inloggen

Niu technology

  forum rang 4 Long Term 24 januari 2021 15:12
    Beste mede- IEX'ers,

    Hierbij de opening van het NIU discussie.

    Niu is de grootste E-scooter producent van China en aan het uitbreiden in de rest van de wereld.
    Om de kennis met jullie allen te delen heb ik deze discussie geopend.

    ir.niu.com/investor-relations/

    NIU is the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions.

    NIU has created a new market category–smart electric two-wheeled vehicles and is committed to continuously provide global customers more convenient and more environment friendly smart urban mobility vehicles to redefine urban mobility and make life better. NIU's lifestyle brand promotes Technology, Stytle, and Freedom.

    NIU currently designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric bicycles, mopeds and motorcycles. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of seven series, four e-moped series, including NQi, MQi and UQi with smart functions and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycle series RQi and TQi, and a performance bicycle series, NIU Aero. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services.

    07-01-2021:
    In the fourth quarter of 2020, NIU sold 149,705 e-scooters, representing a 40.9% year-over-year growth. The number of e-scooters sold in China market reached 137,586, representing a 35.0% year-over-year growth. The number of e-scooter sold in the international markets reached 12,1191, an increase of 179.6% compared with the fourth quarter last year.

    Een aandeel om in de gaten te houden.
  forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 24 januari 2021 15:18
    Dus een ordinaire scooter heet tegenwoordig: 'smart urban mobility solution'.???
