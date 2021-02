Nestle (OTC: NSRGY) announced on Tuesday that it is selling its North American water business to One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos & Co. for $4.3 billion. Brands being shed in the sale include Poland Spring, Deer Park, Ozarka, and Pure Life, along with four others. The consumer packaged-goods giant announced last summer it was embarking on a strategic review of its water business while recommitting to the global premium-water portfolio



