Aandeel La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company OTC:LJPC, US5034596040

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is focused on development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The Company’s products include GIAPREZA, XERAVA, LJPC-0118 and LJPC-401. The GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) is a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. The GIAPREZA is used for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock. The XERAVA (eravacycline) is a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older. The LJPC-0118 (I.V. artesunate) is the Company’s investigational product for the treatment of malaria. The LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin) is the Company’s investigational product for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc -Contra- is overgenomen door La Jolla Pharmaceuticals Co., vragen.
Beste deelnemers,
Intro:
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc -Contra- is overgenomen door La Jolla Pharmaceuticals Co.
Overname vond plaats halverwege 2020.
Wat ik weet:
- ik heb nog steeds stukken in portefeuille
- ik zie geen waardering staan
- ze zijn niet verhandelbaar
- stukken zijn verkregen na een "spin-off"
- beide partijen reageren niet op mail
- website beide partijen geeft mij geen duidelijkheid
- broker geeft aan "zodra er meer duidelijkheid is omtrent de spin-off, zult u dit terugzien in uw portefeuille"
Vragen:
- waarom moet dit(duidelijkheid) zo lang(in mijn ogen) duren?
- ben ik nu eigenaar van stukken Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals In en/of La Jolla Pharmaceuticals Co.?
- wanneer zie ik een waardering in mijn portefeuille?
- wanneer zijn ze verhandelbaar?
- of ben ik alle stukken kwijt?
Alvast dank voor de reacties,
Geronimo
Koers
|
5,040
|
|
Verschil
|
+1,10
(+27,92%)
|Laag
|
4,860
|
|
Volume
|
36.922.231
|Hoog
|
6,240
|
|Gem. Volume
|
815.675
|
12 jan 2021 22:00