Aandeel La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company OTC:LJPC, US5034596040

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is focused on development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The Company’s products include GIAPREZA, XERAVA, LJPC-0118 and LJPC-401. The GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) is a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. The GIAPREZA is used for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock. The XERAVA (eravacycline) is a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older. The LJPC-0118 (I.V. artesunate) is the Company’s investigational product for the treatment of malaria. The LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin) is the Company’s investigational product for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload.



