Aandeel XEBEC ADSORPTION INC TVE:XBC, CA9838911027

BRIEF-Xebec Adsorption Inc Receives Final Approval From Toronto Stock Exchange To List Its Common Shares On TSX



XEBEC ADSORPTION INC



Jan 6 (Reuters) - Xebec Adsorption Inc :



XEBEC ADSORPTION INC - HAS RECEIVED FINAL APPROVAL FROM TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE TO LIST ITS COMMON SHARES ON TSX.



XEBEC ADSORPTION INC - XEBEC'S COMMON SHARES WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE UNDER STOCK SYMBOL "XBC" ON TSX



XEBEC ADSORPTION INC - XEBEC'S COMMON SHARES WILL COMMENCE TRADING ON TSX AT MARKET OPEN ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 7, 2021.