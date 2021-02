Aandeel Brill Koninklijke AEX:BRILL, NL0000442523

En ook bij Brill werken ze door!Nieuwe klanten voor hun Open Acces bibliotheek in Zweden en Verenigd Koninkrijk.Brill Reaches New Transformative Agreements with Jisc (UK) and Bibsam (Sweden)22 Jan 2021Leiden / Boston / Paderborn / Singapore / BeijingBrill is delighted to announce that it has concluded Transformative Agreements with Jisc in the UK and Bibsam in Sweden. Brill is one of the leading academic publishers in the Humanities, Social Sciences, International Law and Biology, with a broad Open Access portfolio consisting of more than 450 books and several thousand journal articles.Both the Jisc and Bibsam agreements offer academics at participating institutions the benefits of reading access to the full Brill Journal Collection, as well as unlimited Open Access research article publishing in all Brill journals, including Gold Full Open Access titles.The agreement with Jisc is a two-year agreement (2021-2022) and is open to the Scottish SHEDL consortium as well as all other eligible UK university libraries and academic-related Jisc affiliate members. Further details can be found here.The agreement with Bibsam is a three-year agreement (2021-2023) and is open to all eligible Bibsam institutions. Details of the agreement can be found here.For more information about the agreements, please contact Jisc, Bibsam or Linda Empringham at Brill on empringham@brill.com