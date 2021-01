Aandeel Ease2pay N.V. AEX:EAS2P, NL0000345627

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.Ease2pay announces €1.3 million gross proceeds from private placement of sharesStrong commitment from principal shareholdersProceeds from the placement to support debt reduction and growth accelerationRotterdam, The Netherlands, January 6, 2021 – Ease2pay N.V. (“Ease2pay” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: EAS2P), a payment services provider focusing on easing payments for customers and merchants in the mobility sector, today announces a €1,310,210 private placement of 1,310,210 newly issued ordinary shares at a price of €1.00 per share. The price per share agreed with the investors, consisting of The Internet of Cars v.o.f, Arkelhave Capital B.V.and Cross Options International XI B.V., was set with reference to the average closing price of the ten trading days up to and including January 4th.The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the currently outstanding shares of the Company and are expected to be issued and listed on Euronext Amsterdam on or about January 8, 2021. Following the Placing, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 10,550,208 ordinary shares.Jan Borghuis, Ease2pay director commented: “I am very pleased to announce this private placement of new shares with three of our long-standing shareholders. The Placing will allow us to accelerate Ease2pay’s growth, build out our partner network and bring our mobility payment and loyalty platform to new market sectors e.g. payment for charging EV’s and public transport. This investment in Ease2pay demonstrates confidence in the potential of our innovative payment and loyalty platform to bring value to a growing community of customers and partners.”The proceeds from the Placing will be used to repay the Company’s outstanding shareholder loan and accrued interest in the amount of c. €678k, accelerate Ease2pay’s growth by expanding the Company’s partner network and market coverage and fund general corporate purposes and working capital needs.Although the COVID19 pandemic made 2020 a difficult year for parking and fuel transactions, Ease2pay was able to grow the number of parking transactions by c. 30% and the number fuel transactions by c. 135% on a year on year basis.To further the Company’s strategic objective to accelerate the long-term growth of its business, Ease2pay continues to consider potential mergers, participations, acquisitions and strategic investments in Ease2pay. If suitable opportunities arise the Company may execute one or more such transactions during the course of 2021. To facilitate any such transactions Ease2pay may use existing cash balances and/or seek additional funding, which may include equity financing.About Ease2pay NVEase2pay is an innovative payment service provider seeking to make electronic payments cheaper for both consumers and retailers. Ease2pay’s proprietary mobile payment and loyalty platform turns every smartphone into a secure pin terminal via an app that allows consumers to order, pay and save using their smartphones, eliminating the need for point of sale equipment.Ease2pay is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol EAS2P. Learn more at www.ease2pay.eu.