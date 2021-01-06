Aandeel Ease2pay N.V. AEX:EAS2P, NL0000345627

Ease2pay - 2021: Its not EasyToys
THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.
Ease2pay announces €1.3 million gross proceeds from private placement of shares
Strong commitment from principal shareholders
Proceeds from the placement to support debt reduction and growth acceleration
Rotterdam, The Netherlands, January 6, 2021 – Ease2pay N.V. (“Ease2pay” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: EAS2P), a payment services provider focusing on easing payments for customers and merchants in the mobility sector, today announces a €1,310,210 private placement of 1,310,210 newly issued ordinary shares at a price of €1.00 per share. The price per share agreed with the investors, consisting of The Internet of Cars v.o.f, Arkelhave Capital B.V.and Cross Options International XI B.V., was set with reference to the average closing price of the ten trading days up to and including January 4th.
The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the currently outstanding shares of the Company and are expected to be issued and listed on Euronext Amsterdam on or about January 8, 2021. Following the Placing, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 10,550,208 ordinary shares.
Jan Borghuis, Ease2pay director commented: “I am very pleased to announce this private placement of new shares with three of our long-standing shareholders. The Placing will allow us to accelerate Ease2pay’s growth, build out our partner network and bring our mobility payment and loyalty platform to new market sectors e.g. payment for charging EV’s and public transport. This investment in Ease2pay demonstrates confidence in the potential of our innovative payment and loyalty platform to bring value to a growing community of customers and partners.”
The proceeds from the Placing will be used to repay the Company’s outstanding shareholder loan and accrued interest in the amount of c. €678k, accelerate Ease2pay’s growth by expanding the Company’s partner network and market coverage and fund general corporate purposes and working capital needs.
Although the COVID19 pandemic made 2020 a difficult year for parking and fuel transactions, Ease2pay was able to grow the number of parking transactions by c. 30% and the number fuel transactions by c. 135% on a year on year basis.
To further the Company’s strategic objective to accelerate the long-term growth of its business, Ease2pay continues to consider potential mergers, participations, acquisitions and strategic investments in Ease2pay. If suitable opportunities arise the Company may execute one or more such transactions during the course of 2021. To facilitate any such transactions Ease2pay may use existing cash balances and/or seek additional funding, which may include equity financing.
About Ease2pay NV
Ease2pay is an innovative payment service provider seeking to make electronic payments cheaper for both consumers and retailers. Ease2pay’s proprietary mobile payment and loyalty platform turns every smartphone into a secure pin terminal via an app that allows consumers to order, pay and save using their smartphones, eliminating the need for point of sale equipment.
Ease2pay is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol EAS2P. Learn more at www.ease2pay.eu.
Ease2pay haalt 1,3 miljoen euro op met aandelenplaatsing
06-01-2021 07:32 - Emissie tegen een euro per aandeel.
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Ease2pay heeft ruim 1,3 miljoen aandelen tegen 1,00 euro per stuk geplaatst. Dit maakte het betaalbedrijf woensdag voorbeurs bekend.
De uitgifte, een zogeheten private plaatsing, is een gemiddelde van de koers van de tien handelsdagen tot en met 4 januari 2021 en is in overeenstemming met de aandeelhouders vastgesteld. De nieuwe aandelen werden geplaatst bij de bestaande aandeelhouders The Internet of Cars, Arkelhave Capital en Cross Options International XI.
Met de emissie stijgt het aantal uitstaande aantal aandelen van het Rotterdamse bedrijf naar 10.550.208 aandelen.
De uitgegeven aandelen worden op 8 januari in notering genomen.
De opbrengst van de emissie wordt gebruikt voor het aflossen van een aandeelhouderslening voor circa 678.000 euro, maar ook ter ondersteuning van het werkkapitaal en verder voor algemene bedrijfsdoeleinden.
In 2020 zag het bedrijf naar eigen zeggen kans om het aantal transacties op jaarbasis te laten stijgen. Parkeertransacties tegen met 30 procent, tanktransacties zelfs met 135 procent.
Ease2pay blijft zoeken naar fusiemogelijkheden, deelnemingen en overnames, en zal indien deze zich voordoen ze benutten en zo nodig aanvullende financiering zoeken.
Het aandeel Ease2pay sloot dinsdag 1 procent lager op 1,01 euro.
Door: ABM Financial News.
Mooie winst voor de vaste 3 aandeelhouders.
Met meer dan 100% omhoog%%%%
GAKje van 0.6 euro. Toch lekker deze dagen
Ik dacht dat 2020 niet meer beter kon maar in de smallcaps gaat het er hevig (positief ) aan toe, Ik heb CMCOM rit grotendeels meegemaakt maar deze hier niet. Fudamenteel zie ik niet waarom het zo los gaat maar dat zei ik bij TakeAway ook elke keer. (cashburnen en geen winst maken ondanks beloftes van de CEO)
9M aandelen X 4 eur= 36M beurswaard waarde. kan makkelijk X 10 overgemomen worden door tech giganten. Hou het lekker vast..!!!
een grote shuffle zoals ridder zou zeggen.
Zwarte Ridder, jij was de persoon die zei eruit c.q. wegwezen op 1 euro. Speculeren kan ook geld opleveren. Wees wat voorzichtiger met je uitspraken.
Er zijn bij dit flutaandeel al meerdere malen vreemde shuffles geweest; blijkbaar zijn hier professionals aan het werk.
Vincla schreef op 7 januari 2021 16:41:
9M aandelen X 4 eur= 36M beurswaard waarde. kan makkelijk X 10 overgemomen worden door tech giganten. Hou het lekker vast..!!!
Hun stomme parkeerapp is geen cent waard; er zijn talloze concurrenten die ook niks verdienen.
Nieuwe tesla gaat dit worden de beurs is knetter tegenwoordig
Ook Takeaway is een waardeloos aandeel (geen winst/ cash burner) maar steeg en steeg maar. Ik zeg daarom niets meer maar wees niet degene die aan het eind met de aandelen zit. Zwarte RIdder bedoelt het goed met iedereen...
Hier slaat de waanzin toe. Een kapitaalverhoging van 1,3 miljoen euro. Peanuts. Tegen een koers van 1 euro. En daarop gaat die 4 maal over kop. Dit is noch min noch meer een casinospel. Het is beter om daar weg te blijven, tenzij men de sensatie van het gokken met de eraan verbonden risico's wilt beleven en bereid is om lang op de blaren te zitten.
amper omzet. Maar het casino is gesloten dus proberen we het maar hier?
DeZwarteRidder schreef op 8 januari 2021 09:14:
[...]
Hun stomme parkeerapp is geen cent waard; er zijn talloze concurrenten die ook niks verdienen.
Er blijven straks een aantal mensen op de blaren zitten.
Heden PUMP morgen DUMP
Dat denk ik ook. Het is echt een casino spel.
wiegveld schreef op 8 januari 2021 10:08:
Er blijven straks een aantal mensen op de blaren zitten.
Heden PUMP morgen DUMP
Het maakt niet uit: De Nieuwe Belegger heeft geld te veel en wil dit graag kwijt.
8 jan 2021 13:43