Aandeel UCB BRU:UCB, BE0003739530

UCB S.A. stock upgraded to Hold/Accumulate. (Updated on January 04, 2021)

Hold candidate since 2021-01-04 PDF

The UCB S.A. stock price gained 2.46% on the last trading day (Monday, 4th Jan 2021), rising from 84.48€ to 86.56€. During the day the stock fluctuated 2.60% from a day low at 84.74€ to a day high of 86.94€. The price has fallen in 6 of the last 10 days and is down by -0.85% for this period. Volume has increased on the last day along with the price, which is a positive technical sign, and, in total, 134 thousand more shares were traded than the day before. In total, 219 thousand shares were bought and sold for approximately 18.93€ million.



The stock lies in the middle of a wide and falling trend in the short term and further fall within the trend is signaled. Given the current short-term trend, the stock is expected to fall -9.99% during the next 3 months and, with a 90% probability hold a price between 69.87€ and 82.09€ at the end of this 3-month period.



