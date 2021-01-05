Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  UCB  /  UCB in 2021

Aandeel UCB BRU:UCB, BE0003739530

  • 85,940 5 jan 2021 15:36
  • -0,620 (-0,72%) Dagrange 85,520 - 86,820
  • 77.129 Gem. (3M) 251,3K

UCB in 2021

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  2. forum rang 4 Toddemij 5 januari 2021 15:48
    Stock Invest US:

    UCB S.A. stock upgraded to Hold/Accumulate. (Updated on January 04, 2021)
    Hold candidate since 2021-01-04 PDF
    The UCB S.A. stock price gained 2.46% on the last trading day (Monday, 4th Jan 2021), rising from 84.48€ to 86.56€. During the day the stock fluctuated 2.60% from a day low at 84.74€ to a day high of 86.94€. The price has fallen in 6 of the last 10 days and is down by -0.85% for this period. Volume has increased on the last day along with the price, which is a positive technical sign, and, in total, 134 thousand more shares were traded than the day before. In total, 219 thousand shares were bought and sold for approximately 18.93€ million.

    The stock lies in the middle of a wide and falling trend in the short term and further fall within the trend is signaled. Given the current short-term trend, the stock is expected to fall -9.99% during the next 3 months and, with a 90% probability hold a price between 69.87€ and 82.09€ at the end of this 3-month period.

2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

UCB Meer »

Koers 85,940   Verschil -0,62 (-0,72%)
Laag 85,520   Volume 77.129
Hoog 86,820   Gem. Volume 251.253
5 jan 2021 15:36
label premium

UCB neemt Ra Pharmaceuticals over

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium
 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by Infront. Crypto data by Crypto Compare