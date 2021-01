Aandeel Hunter Douglas AEX:HDG, ANN4327C1220

Van de website van Hunter Douglas



Rotterdam 8 January 2020 – Reference is made to the joint press release by Bergson Holdings B.V. ("Bergson") and Hunter Douglas N.V. ("Hunter Douglas") dated 12 December 2020 in respect of the intended recommended public offer to be made by Bergson for all issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Hunter Douglas at an offer price of EUR 64 in cash per share (cum dividend) (the "Offer").



Pursuant to the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree"), requiring a public announcement including a status update regarding an intended public offer within four weeks following its announcement, Bergson and Hunter Douglas hereby provide this joint update on the Offer.



Bergson and Hunter Douglas confirm that they are making good progress on the preparation for the Offer. Bergson expects to submit a request for review and approval of the offer memorandum in relation to the Offer to the AFM at the end of January/beginning of February 2021, before the applicable deadline under Dutch law. Based on the required steps and subject to the approval of the offer memorandum, Bergson and Hunter Douglas anticipate that the Offer, once made, will close ultimately in Q3 2021.



Other



To the extent permissible under applicable law and regulations, Bergson may from time to time after the date hereof, and other than pursuant to the intended Offer, directly or indirectly purchase, or arrange to purchase, common shares in the capital of Hunter Douglas that are the subject of the Offer. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in the Netherlands, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release to inform shareholders of such information, which will be made available on the website of the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") and on the website of Bergson (www.bergson-holdings.com).



For further information, contact:



Hunter Douglas N.V. Bergson Holdings B.V.