Aandeel CGG PSE:CGG6, FR0013181864

CGG (originally an acronym for Compagnie Générale de Géophysique) is a French-based geophysical services company founded in 1931.
CGG is a fully integrated[citation needed] Geoscience company providing leading[citation needed] geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers[citation needed] primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value[citation needed] across all aspects of natural resource explor ation and exploitation.
Draadje met een duidelijke aanwijzing van CGG.
Succes voor een rebound in het aandeel.
31 dec 2020