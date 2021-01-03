Aandeel CGG PSE:CGG6, FR0013181864

Inloggen

CGG PSE:CGG6, FR0013181864

  31 dec 2020
  • -0,002 (-0,27%) Dagrange 0,804 - 0,816
  • 2.745.804 Gem. (3M) 15,3M

CGG 2021

  Nel 3 januari 2021 11:46
    CGG (originally an acronym for Compagnie Générale de Géophysique) is a French-based geophysical services company founded in 1931.

    CGG is a fully integrated[citation needed] Geoscience company providing leading[citation needed] geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers[citation needed] primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value[citation needed] across all aspects of natural resource explor ation and exploitation.

    Draadje met een duidelijke aanwijzing van CGG.

    Succes voor een rebound in het aandeel.
