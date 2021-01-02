Valuta BTC/USD IEX:BTCUSD,

Inloggen

verdacht bericht om codes aan te passen van hard ware wallet.

  2 jan 2021
verdacht bericht om codes aan te passen van hard ware wallet.

  Stuk 2 januari 2021 10:04
    Beste lezer,

    Onderstaande een citaat wat ik in m'n mail heeft ontvangen.
    Maar het is toch zou dat ze NOOIT bij je coins kunnen als ze de code niet hebben en ook de 24 woorden niet? dit riekt toch naar iets wat niet helemaal in de haak is?

    We regret to inform you that has experienced a security breach affecting approximately 57,000 of our customers and that the wallet associated with your e-mail address is within those affected by the breach.

    Namely, on Wednesday, December 30th 2020, our forensics team has found several of the Live administrative servers to be infected with malware.

    At this moment, it’s technically impossible to conclusively assess the severity and the scope of the data breach. Due to these circumstances, we must assume that your cryptocurrency assets are at risk of being stolen.

    If you’re receiving this e-mail, it’s because you’ve been affected by the breach. In order to protect your assets, please update your 24-Words Phrase and follow the instructions to set up a new PIN for your wallet.

    Sincerely, Support Team
  DeZwarteRidder 2 januari 2021 10:38
    Je kan toch zien wie de echte afzender is......???

    Ik kan je aanraden om de wallet op je eigen computer te zetten : www.exodus.io
  Leefloon 2 januari 2021 11:07
    Stuk schreef op 2 januari 2021 10:04:

    dit riekt toch naar iets wat niet helemaal in de haak is?

    We regret to inform you that has experienced a security breach affecting approximately 57,000 of our customers

    Uiteraard.

    Doelgroepenmarketing, in mogelijk expres slecht Engels (that has experienced). Retorische vragen: als jij een probleem hebt, ga jij dan onnodig in detail communiceren hoe groot dat probleem is? En zo ja, ga je een aantal dan schatten of weet je dat aantal?
