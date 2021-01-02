Valuta BTC/USD IEX:BTCUSD,

Beste lezer,



Onderstaande een citaat wat ik in m'n mail heeft ontvangen.

Maar het is toch zou dat ze NOOIT bij je coins kunnen als ze de code niet hebben en ook de 24 woorden niet? dit riekt toch naar iets wat niet helemaal in de haak is?



We regret to inform you that has experienced a security breach affecting approximately 57,000 of our customers and that the wallet associated with your e-mail address is within those affected by the breach.



Namely, on Wednesday, December 30th 2020, our forensics team has found several of the Live administrative servers to be infected with malware.



At this moment, it’s technically impossible to conclusively assess the severity and the scope of the data breach. Due to these circumstances, we must assume that your cryptocurrency assets are at risk of being stolen.



If you’re receiving this e-mail, it’s because you’ve been affected by the breach. In order to protect your assets, please update your 24-Words Phrase and follow the instructions to set up a new PIN for your wallet.



Sincerely, Support Team