Aandeel PAVmed OTC:PAVM1, US70387R1068

  • 2,130 28 dec 2020 22:00
  • +0,180 (+9,23%) Dagrange 2,010 - 2,135
  • 3.105.131 Gem. (3M) 1M

Forum PAVmed geopend

  1. forum rang 4 IEX - Forummoderator 29 december 2020 04:52
    PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq:PAVM) is an American highly-differentiated, multi-product medical device company employing a unique and proven business model designed to advance products from concept to commercialization much more rapidly and with significantly less capital than the typical medical device company. This model enables us to pursue an expanding pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation.

    Groet Henk

    Van de PAVmed site. Let op deze bewoording: unique and proven business model.
