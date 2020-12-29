Aandeel PAVmed OTC:PAVM1, US70387R1068

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq:PAVM) is an American highly-differentiated, multi-product medical device company employing a unique and proven business model designed to advance products from concept to commercialization much more rapidly and with significantly less capital than the typical medical device company. This model enables us to pursue an expanding pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation.



Groet Henk



Van de PAVmed site. Let op deze bewoording: unique and proven business model.