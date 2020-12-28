Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Corporate Universe

Koffiekamer« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Corporate Universe

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. drq 28 december 2020 20:16
    Mooi aandeel gevonden.

    Corporate Universe, Inc. (OTC PINK:COUV) is pleased to announce they have entered into a Definitive LOI to acquire Carbon Ion Energy Storage Ltd (or Carbon-Ion Energy Storage, Inc, fka ZapGo, a high technology electric battery development company, building the next generation of energy storage devices. One that is safer, faster charging, does not use rare-earth materials and can be recycled at end of life.

    finance.yahoo.com/news/corporate-univ...
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 626,88 +0,08%
EUR/USD 1,2208 +0,15%
Germany30^ 13.785,00 +1,46%
Gold spot 1.876,68 -0,02%
LDN100-24h 6.703,14 +3,09%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 12.804,73 +0,26%

Stijgers

Alfen ...
+3,36%
Air Fr...
+3,15%
SIGNIF...
+2,85%
Accsys
+2,82%
JUST E...
+2,59%

Dalers

Pharming
-7,17%
PROSUS
-3,66%
Ajax
-1,97%
ADYEN NV
-1,95%
Avantium
-1,79%

Nieuws Forum Meer»

(5)

frankvl op 28 dec 2020 19:21
(1)

Post Mortem op 28 dec 2020 18:55
(10)

Pavlov44 op 28 dec 2020 18:31
(17)

Red_ op 28 dec 2020 17:57
(2)

turbootje1 op 28 dec 2020 17:08

Column Forum Meer»

(5)

Brink op 28 dec 2020 20:18
(33)

Calimero op 28 dec 2020 19:11
(1)

R o x op 28 dec 2020 16:17
(35)

IntimRassiert op 28 dec 2020 15:31
(2)

putter op 28 dec 2020 15:00
 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by Infront. Crypto data by Crypto Compare