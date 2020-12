Mooi aandeel gevonden.Corporate Universe, Inc. (OTC PINK:COUV) is pleased to announce they have entered into a Definitive LOI to acquire Carbon Ion Energy Storage Ltd (or Carbon-Ion Energy Storage, Inc, fka ZapGo, a high technology electric battery development company, building the next generation of energy storage devices. One that is safer, faster charging, does not use rare-earth materials and can be recycled at end of life.