Aandeel Banco de Sabadell MAD:SAB, ES0113860A34

Banco de Sabadell SA is a Spain-based financial institution. The bank's activities are divided into four segments: Banking in Spain, Asset transformation, Banking in the United Kingdom (UK) and Banking in America. The Banking in Spain division includes commercial banking products, such as mortgage loans, deposit accounts, insurance policies and mutual funds; corporate banking products, such as customized financing and treasury, as well as markets and private banking investment. The Asset transformation division focuses on real estate operations and management. The Banking in UK division includes TSB Banking Group PLC that offers current and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards and mortgages. The Banking in America division provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as solutions for corporate customers, such as project finance operations.



