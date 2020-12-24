Aandeel Flow Traders AEX:FLOW, NL0011279492

Flow Traders - 2021: growing and flowing
Flow Traders is a leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider, specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). We are able to grow our organization further, thereby ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning.
What we do
As a technology company operating in a financial environment, we use our principal technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of ETP listings, as well as similar financial products. We also provide liquidity to institutional counterparties off-exchange across all regions: the Americas, APAC and EMEA. Market participants benefit from higher execution quality and lower overall trading costs, while the markets benefit from greater efficiency and more transparency.
As a principal trading firm, we focus on providing liquidity in financial products both on- and off-exchange across the globe on an ever increasing number of venues and to a constantly growing number of institutional counterparties. We design our strategies using publicly available information, as well as simple, non-controversial, and transparent order types. We are a strong supporter of fair, transparent and orderly markets. We do not have a directional opinion on the markets and aim to be hedged perfectly and instantaneously. This focus on risk management is at the heart of our organization.
ZWR bedankt voor het opnieuw openen van het nieuwe jaar.
Laten we op dit draadje vooral kwalitatieve posts publiceren,.
@ Beleggertje2020 verzoek je vriendelijk edoch dringend om dit jaar een eigen draadje te starten. Mensen die op de hoogte willen blijven van jouw perikelen kunnen daar dan gaan kijken. Beleggers die voor het serieuzere werk gaan kunnen dan hier terecht.
Allemaal veel succes gewenst voor het komende jaar.
Enne: blijf gezond want Das Mooi!
Meteen maar even overgenomen van het oude draadje
Slotkoers van Flow Traders op 29-01-2021
Opgeven kan nog tot 23.59 vanavond:
Putschrijvert: 19,90
Dividend collector: 24,50
Pffffff: 25,00
John Doe: 26,10
Dagelijkse kost: 26,48
Martin dH: 27,50
Knakworst55: 28,17
Misterflipper: 28,40
Dago: 28,40
Green energie:29,05
Gala-diner: 29,72
WaveTrade: 27,80
Welpie: 31,85
Donald de K: 33,-
Das Mooi 28,12
Longterm 34,95
Implosie 35
32,75 met een aex van 574. Had ik 24 december al doorgegeven. Maar kom ik er niet tussen, soit...belangrijker vind ik dat ene 2020 zijn nietszeggende posts achterwege laat,
Haha, ik kijk uit naar alle meningen, ook die van b2020. Een gezond en mooi 2021 gewenst. Let it flow!
