Aandeel Flow Traders AEX:FLOW, NL0011279492



Who we are



Flow Traders is a leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider, specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). We are able to grow our organization further, thereby ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning.



What we do



As a technology company operating in a financial environment, we use our principal technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of ETP listings, as well as similar financial products. We also provide liquidity to institutional counterparties off-exchange across all regions: the Americas, APAC and EMEA. Market participants benefit from higher execution quality and lower overall trading costs, while the markets benefit from greater efficiency and more transparency.



As a principal trading firm, we focus on providing liquidity in financial products both on- and off-exchange across the globe on an ever increasing number of venues and to a constantly growing number of institutional counterparties. We design our strategies using publicly available information, as well as simple, non-controversial, and transparent order types. We are a strong supporter of fair, transparent and orderly markets. We do not have a directional opinion on the markets and aim to be hedged perfectly and instantaneously. This focus on risk management is at the heart of our organization.



