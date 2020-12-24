Afwachten... Ze stijgen nu erg snel, we weten niet hoe dat afloopt.

Gunstig: hoog handelsvolume nu



Ze zitten in allerlei besturingselementen, zoals sensoren. Geen idee, waarom dit nu stijgt.



Een profiel: (dit triggert mij nog verder te zoeken, eens kijken of twitter iets meldt);)

Kijk jij mee?



Business Profile

MEMSCAP, S.A. provides products and solutions based on micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) for aerospace/defense, optical communications, medical and biomedical, and IT/consumer markets worldwide. The company offers pressure sensors, pressure transducers, and pressure switches for various applications, such as air data computers, cabin pressure, engine control, altimeters, barometers, cockpit instruments, and air data test sets. It also provides gold coated and titanium based pressure transducers, plastic domes, line-sets, and related accessories; and magnetic switches/relays, as well as supplies implantable pressure sensors for spinal pressure monitoring, abdominal aortic aneurism, etc. In addition, the company supplies optical MEMS chips for variable optical attenuators in optical telecommunication markets; and provides the multi-user MEMS processes (MUMPs) comprising PolyMUMPs, SOIMUMPs, and PiezoMUMPs, as well as MUMPs-PLUS and post processing services. Further, it offers custom products, including wafers, MEMS dies, and wafer level packaged devices; and manufacturing services, as well as prototyping services. The company sells its products and services to Fortune 500 companies, high-technology industries, research institutes, and universities. MEMSCAP, S.A. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Crolles, France.