Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

Home  /  Forum  /  GeoJunxion  /  GeoJunxion (ex AND) - 2021: de juiste weg of niet...?

Aandeel GEOJUNXION AEX:GOJXN.NL, NL0000430106

GeoJunxion (ex AND) - 2021: de juiste weg of niet...?

239 Posts
  1. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 23 december 2020 13:30

    Why GeoJunxion?

    Building on decades of experience in mapping, GeoJunxion is focusing on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

    Comprehensive Portfolio

    The GeoJunxion portfolio falls into three main categories. Firstly, location intelligence services which help customers build better, smarter maps through the research, collection, consolidation and normalisation of tailored, location-aware data.

    Location-aware content is the backbone of our portfolio, transforming location into knowledge. Our APIs are easy to use, reliable and transparently priced to help keep costs under control. The customer support team is available to help you create and tailor solutions which are the perfect fit.

    Our premium location-aware products feature a focused range of high quality, curated and map agnostic data designed to enhance customer applications with smart, hyper local insights. Current examples include Safety, Eco and Health Alerts Zones with new additions, (such as authoritative speed limits and neighbourhood evaluation), continually under development in our Innovation Lab.
  5. DidierTrades 24 december 2020 07:49
    quote:

    butterfly schreef op 23 december 2020 21:59:


    Transscope Vehicle Systems

    Lijkt erop dat dit bedrijf klant is bij GeoJunxion of was dit al bekend.

    Net als deze lijst klanten:

    DDS
    DHL
    Continental
    Ordina
    Transscope
    Spotta
    AKB


    Die waren al bekend binnenkort deal met de grote ferry maatschappij. Ik koop vandaag bij. Q1 zal de revenue tussen de 75-110% gestegen zijn. Kantelpunt break/winst zal rond Q3-Q4 plaatsvinden. Aandeel heeft nog een forse inhaalslag te maken. Vandaag maar eens die 2€ opzoeken.

  7. butterfly 24 december 2020 08:43
    quote:

    maci schreef op 24 december 2020 08:27:


    [...]

    Interessant. Waar vond je die? Via de 'voordeur' kwam ik die niet tegen.


    Via de zijdeur denk ik...
    Als je op de site gaat lezen en je gaat naar een subpagina
    kom je meer tegen dan als je direct via www.geojunxion.com gaat.
    Of dit een "foutje" is weet ik niet.
  8. forum rang 4 maci 24 december 2020 09:04
    quote:

    butterfly schreef op 24 december 2020 08:43:


    [...]

    Via de zijdeur denk ik...
    Als je op de site gaat lezen en je gaat naar een subpagina
    kom je meer tegen dan als je direct via www.geojunxion.com gaat.
    Of dit een "foutje" is weet ik niet.



    Ik was ook via zijdeuren naar binnengegaan, maar blijkbaar niet de goede.
    Opvallend (kwalijk) is het, dat dit niet de eerste keer is dat dit gebeurt!
    Niet dat dit heel ernstig is, maar het zegt veel over de onnauwkeurigheid.
  13. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 29 december 2020 09:20
    Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands, 29 December, 2020 - AND International Publishers N.V. (“AND” or the “Company”) (Ticker: AND.AS), a location-aware content technology company, now trading as GeoJunxion, today announces that it has closed a €825K private placement of 515,820 newly issued ordinary shares to new and existing investors at the subscription price of €1.60 per share. As of today, all 515,820 of the newly issued shares were admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam. AND plans to use to the proceeds of this private placement to accelerate the Company’s product portfolio expansion, extend its sales network and fund general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

    Thierry Jaccoud, CEO of AND commented: “We are very pleased to have successfully completed this private placement. The funds generated will allow us to accelerate the development of our premium location-aware content and services as well as strengthen our sales activities. These investments will help us to achieve key strategic objectives which, we believe will create value for all stakeholders.”

    About AND International Publishers NV
    AND with its new brand GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, GeoJunxion is focusing on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

    AND is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol AND.AS.
  14. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 29 december 2020 09:22
    AND International rondt emissie af
    29-12-2020 08:56 - Plaatst meer dan half miljoen nieuwe aandelen.

    (ABM FN-Dow Jones) AND International Publishers heeft met succes circa 516.000 nieuwe aandelen geplaatst onder bestaande en nieuwe investeerders voor in totaal 825.000 euro. Dit maakte AND dinsdagochtend voorbeurs bekend, nadat de emissie eerder deze maand al werd aangekondigd door de kaartenmaker.

    De aandelen werden uitgegeven tegen een prijs van 1,60 euro per stuk. Maandag sloot de koers nog op 1,95. De nieuwe aandelen zijn vanaf vandaag verhandelbaar op Euronext.

    AND zal het opgehaalde geld gebruiken voor de ontwikkeling van nieuwe producten, versterking van het verkoopnetwerk en ook voor algemene doeleinden en als werkkapitaal.

    Door: ABM Financial News.
  19. muskie 30 december 2020 19:08

    Aandeelhouders AND akkoord met verandering naam in GeoJunxion

    Gepubliceerd op 30 december 2020 18:53 | Views: 65



    AND 17:14
    1,89 +0,07 (+3,85%)

    CAPELLE AAN DEN IJSSEL (AFN) - De aandeelhouders van AND International Publishers zijn akkoord met de naamsverandering van de kaartenmaker in GeoJunxion. Op de aandeelhoudersvergadering van het bedrijf werd ook ingestemd met de andere voorgestelde agendapunten.

    Met de naamsverandering zet de onderneming naar eigen zeggen in op "nieuwe en duurzame inkomsten uit digitale kaarten voor de wereld van 5G en het Internet of Things (IoT)". GeoJunxion verwijst naar de huidige activiteiten van het bedrijf, namelijk geografische, lokale informatie toevoegen als extra laag aan navigatie. Denk daarbij aan informatie over milieuzones en de bewegingen van mensen in een bepaald gebied.

    Laat de orders (abo's) maar komen.........................
239 Posts
GEOJUNXION

Koers 1,315   Verschil +0,08 (+6,48%)
Laag 1,310   Volume 11.011
Hoog 1,330   Gem. Volume 4.450
30 dec 2021 09:41
