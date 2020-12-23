Aandeel GEOJUNXION AEX:GOJXN.NL, NL0000430106

Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
GeoJunxion (ex AND) - 2021: de juiste weg of niet...?
Why GeoJunxion?
Building on decades of experience in mapping, GeoJunxion is focusing on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.
Comprehensive Portfolio
The GeoJunxion portfolio falls into three main categories. Firstly, location intelligence services which help customers build better, smarter maps through the research, collection, consolidation and normalisation of tailored, location-aware data.
Location-aware content is the backbone of our portfolio, transforming location into knowledge. Our APIs are easy to use, reliable and transparently priced to help keep costs under control. The customer support team is available to help you create and tailor solutions which are the perfect fit.
Our premium location-aware products feature a focused range of high quality, curated and map agnostic data designed to enhance customer applications with smart, hyper local insights. Current examples include Safety, Eco and Health Alerts Zones with new additions, (such as authoritative speed limits and neighbourhood evaluation), continually under development in our Innovation Lab.
Ik kan alleen maar hopen dat iemand bovenstaande woordenbrij kan ontcijferen.
Transscope Vehicle Systems
Lijkt erop dat dit bedrijf klant is bij GeoJunxion of was dit al bekend.
Net als deze lijst klanten:
DDS
DHL
Continental
Ordina
Transscope
Spotta
AKB
developer.and.com/pricing/
Ze hebben idd een prijslijst.
Die waren al bekend binnenkort deal met de grote ferry maatschappij. Ik koop vandaag bij. Q1 zal de revenue tussen de 75-110% gestegen zijn. Kantelpunt break/winst zal rond Q3-Q4 plaatsvinden. Aandeel heeft nog een forse inhaalslag te maken. Vandaag maar eens die 2€ opzoeken.
Interessant. Waar vond je die? Via de 'voordeur' kwam ik die niet tegen.
Ik denk dat het komt omdat ze 2 systemen hebben lopen.
De "oude AND" site en de "nieuwe Geojunxion" site.
Want ik zat op de nieuwe site waar ik het tegenkwam en
de link gaat via een AND link.
Goedemorgen
Route omhoog is nog steeds geüpdatet
De zijdeur vind je bij "Developers". Bovenin staat een kop : "Pricing".
Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands, 29 December, 2020 - AND International Publishers N.V. (“AND” or the “Company”) (Ticker: AND.AS), a location-aware content technology company, now trading as GeoJunxion, today announces that it has closed a €825K private placement of 515,820 newly issued ordinary shares to new and existing investors at the subscription price of €1.60 per share. As of today, all 515,820 of the newly issued shares were admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam. AND plans to use to the proceeds of this private placement to accelerate the Company’s product portfolio expansion, extend its sales network and fund general corporate purposes and working capital needs.
Thierry Jaccoud, CEO of AND commented: “We are very pleased to have successfully completed this private placement. The funds generated will allow us to accelerate the development of our premium location-aware content and services as well as strengthen our sales activities. These investments will help us to achieve key strategic objectives which, we believe will create value for all stakeholders.”
About AND International Publishers NV
AND with its new brand GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, GeoJunxion is focusing on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.
AND is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol AND.AS.
AND International rondt emissie af
29-12-2020 08:56 - Plaatst meer dan half miljoen nieuwe aandelen.
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) AND International Publishers heeft met succes circa 516.000 nieuwe aandelen geplaatst onder bestaande en nieuwe investeerders voor in totaal 825.000 euro. Dit maakte AND dinsdagochtend voorbeurs bekend, nadat de emissie eerder deze maand al werd aangekondigd door de kaartenmaker.
De aandelen werden uitgegeven tegen een prijs van 1,60 euro per stuk. Maandag sloot de koers nog op 1,95. De nieuwe aandelen zijn vanaf vandaag verhandelbaar op Euronext.
AND zal het opgehaalde geld gebruiken voor de ontwikkeling van nieuwe producten, versterking van het verkoopnetwerk en ook voor algemene doeleinden en als werkkapitaal.
Door: ABM Financial News.
Als het goed is zal iex And omzetten naar GeoJunxion
Fijne voortzetting
-
Aandeelhouders AND akkoord met verandering naam in GeoJunxion
Gepubliceerd op 30 december 2020 18:53 | Views: 65
AND 17:14
1,89 +0,07 (+3,85%)
CAPELLE AAN DEN IJSSEL (AFN) - De aandeelhouders van AND International Publishers zijn akkoord met de naamsverandering van de kaartenmaker in GeoJunxion. Op de aandeelhoudersvergadering van het bedrijf werd ook ingestemd met de andere voorgestelde agendapunten.
Met de naamsverandering zet de onderneming naar eigen zeggen in op "nieuwe en duurzame inkomsten uit digitale kaarten voor de wereld van 5G en het Internet of Things (IoT)". GeoJunxion verwijst naar de huidige activiteiten van het bedrijf, namelijk geografische, lokale informatie toevoegen als extra laag aan navigatie. Denk daarbij aan informatie over milieuzones en de bewegingen van mensen in een bepaald gebied.
Laat de orders (abo's) maar komen.........................
Nel schreef op 30 december 2020 10:51:
Komt eraan
Dit jaar nog denk je?
