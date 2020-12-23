Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  AND Int.Publishers  /  GeoJunxion (ex AND) - 2021: de juiste weg of niet...?

Aandeel AND International Publishers AEX:AND, NL0000430106

  • 1,770 24 dec 2020 12:51
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 1,770 - 1,890
  • 35.505 Gem. (3M) 6,1K

GeoJunxion (ex AND) - 2021: de juiste weg of niet...?

12 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 23 december 2020 13:30

    Why GeoJunxion?

    Building on decades of experience in mapping, GeoJunxion is focusing on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

    Comprehensive Portfolio

    The GeoJunxion portfolio falls into three main categories. Firstly, location intelligence services which help customers build better, smarter maps through the research, collection, consolidation and normalisation of tailored, location-aware data.

    Location-aware content is the backbone of our portfolio, transforming location into knowledge. Our APIs are easy to use, reliable and transparently priced to help keep costs under control. The customer support team is available to help you create and tailor solutions which are the perfect fit.

    Our premium location-aware products feature a focused range of high quality, curated and map agnostic data designed to enhance customer applications with smart, hyper local insights. Current examples include Safety, Eco and Health Alerts Zones with new additions, (such as authoritative speed limits and neighbourhood evaluation), continually under development in our Innovation Lab.
  5. DidierTrades 24 december 2020 07:49
    quote:

    butterfly schreef op 23 december 2020 21:59:


    Transscope Vehicle Systems

    Lijkt erop dat dit bedrijf klant is bij GeoJunxion of was dit al bekend.

    Net als deze lijst klanten:

    DDS
    DHL
    Continental
    Ordina
    Transscope
    Spotta
    AKB


    Die waren al bekend binnenkort deal met de grote ferry maatschappij. Ik koop vandaag bij. Q1 zal de revenue tussen de 75-110% gestegen zijn. Kantelpunt break/winst zal rond Q3-Q4 plaatsvinden. Aandeel heeft nog een forse inhaalslag te maken. Vandaag maar eens die 2€ opzoeken.

  7. butterfly 24 december 2020 08:43
    quote:

    maci schreef op 24 december 2020 08:27:


    [...]

    Interessant. Waar vond je die? Via de 'voordeur' kwam ik die niet tegen.


    Via de zijdeur denk ik...
    Als je op de site gaat lezen en je gaat naar een subpagina
    kom je meer tegen dan als je direct via www.geojunxion.com gaat.
    Of dit een "foutje" is weet ik niet.
  8. forum rang 4 maci 24 december 2020 09:04
    quote:

    butterfly schreef op 24 december 2020 08:43:


    [...]

    Via de zijdeur denk ik...
    Als je op de site gaat lezen en je gaat naar een subpagina
    kom je meer tegen dan als je direct via www.geojunxion.com gaat.
    Of dit een "foutje" is weet ik niet.



    Ik was ook via zijdeuren naar binnengegaan, maar blijkbaar niet de goede.
    Opvallend (kwalijk) is het, dat dit niet de eerste keer is dat dit gebeurt!
    Niet dat dit heel ernstig is, maar het zegt veel over de onnauwkeurigheid.
12 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

AND International Publishers Meer »

Koers 1,770   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 1,770   Volume 35.505
Hoog 1,890   Gem. Volume 6.141
24 dec 2020 12:51
label premium

AND: Nieuwe fantasie

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium

AND Nieuws

  1. 29 okt Nieuwe lockdown geen goed nieuws vo...
  2. 15 okt Kaartenmaker AND verandert naam in ... 6
  3. 12 aug Hogere omzet en kleiner verlies voo... 2
  4. 19 mei AND: groei zwakker dan verwacht in ... 2
  5. 24 apr Kaartenmaker AND sluit boekjaar wee... 8
  6. 07 apr AND wil fiat aandeelhouders voor ni...
  7. 05 mrt AND kan geen nieuwe accountant vinden 2
  8. 04 feb AND bereikt overeenstemming over co...
  9. 27 dec Kaartenmaker AND sluit deal over le...
  10. nov '19 AND opent portaal voor ontwikkelaars 1
 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by Infront. Crypto data by Crypto Compare