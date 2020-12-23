Aandeel AND International Publishers AEX:AND, NL0000430106

GeoJunxion (ex AND) - 2021: de juiste weg of niet...?
Why GeoJunxion?
Building on decades of experience in mapping, GeoJunxion is focusing on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.
Comprehensive Portfolio
The GeoJunxion portfolio falls into three main categories. Firstly, location intelligence services which help customers build better, smarter maps through the research, collection, consolidation and normalisation of tailored, location-aware data.
Location-aware content is the backbone of our portfolio, transforming location into knowledge. Our APIs are easy to use, reliable and transparently priced to help keep costs under control. The customer support team is available to help you create and tailor solutions which are the perfect fit.
Our premium location-aware products feature a focused range of high quality, curated and map agnostic data designed to enhance customer applications with smart, hyper local insights. Current examples include Safety, Eco and Health Alerts Zones with new additions, (such as authoritative speed limits and neighbourhood evaluation), continually under development in our Innovation Lab.
Ik kan alleen maar hopen dat iemand bovenstaande woordenbrij kan ontcijferen.
Transscope Vehicle Systems
Lijkt erop dat dit bedrijf klant is bij GeoJunxion of was dit al bekend.
Net als deze lijst klanten:
DDS
DHL
Continental
Ordina
Transscope
Spotta
AKB
developer.and.com/pricing/
Ze hebben idd een prijslijst.
Die waren al bekend binnenkort deal met de grote ferry maatschappij. Ik koop vandaag bij. Q1 zal de revenue tussen de 75-110% gestegen zijn. Kantelpunt break/winst zal rond Q3-Q4 plaatsvinden. Aandeel heeft nog een forse inhaalslag te maken. Vandaag maar eens die 2€ opzoeken.
Interessant. Waar vond je die? Via de 'voordeur' kwam ik die niet tegen.
Ik was ook via zijdeuren naar binnengegaan, maar blijkbaar niet de goede.
Opvallend (kwalijk) is het, dat dit niet de eerste keer is dat dit gebeurt!
Niet dat dit heel ernstig is, maar het zegt veel over de onnauwkeurigheid.
Ik denk dat het komt omdat ze 2 systemen hebben lopen.
De "oude AND" site en de "nieuwe Geojunxion" site.
Want ik zat op de nieuwe site waar ik het tegenkwam en
de link gaat via een AND link.
Goedemorgen
Route omhoog is nog steeds geüpdatet
De zijdeur vind je bij "Developers". Bovenin staat een kop : "Pricing".
