Aandeel Wereldhave AEX:WHA, NL0000289213

Wereldhave France



In France, we operate centers in four regional cities: Bordeaux, Le Havre, Rouen, and Strasbourg. We also have a center in Argenteuil, north-west of Paris. In 2019, nearly 41.6 million people visited our centers in France. Across our centers, we have more than 400 tenants, including H&M, Leclerc, Pathé, Auchan, Sephora and Inditex, owners of fashion store Zara.