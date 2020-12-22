Aandeel UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD AEX:URW1, FR0013326246

ONE GROUP, ONE AMBITION, ONE TEAM



ONE GROUP



Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at €58.3 billions as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, we own and operate 89 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on 2 continents and in 12 countries, our centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. We have a development pipeline of €5.4 billions. With the support of our 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, we are ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.



We distinguish ourselves by our Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets our ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.



ONE AMBITION



OUR PURPOSE: REINVENT BEING TOGETHER.



We create extraordinary and sustainable places to Reinvent Being Together. We participate in shaping and improving the cities in which we are present and have a major influence on how people live, work, shop, connect and are entertained. We aim to provide a seamless online-offline shopping experience, in an entertaining, contemporary and eco-friendly environment. We intend to make positive contributions to the social, environmental and economic well-being of our communities.



OUR STRATEGY: CONCENTRATION, DIFFERENTIATION & INNOVATION.



We concentrate on the best assets in the world’s most dynamic cities. Our shopping centres are true lifestyle destinations, hosted in the most desirable catchment areas. We operate the retail in airport retail facilities in the US. We develop state of the art office buildings with exceptional work environments. We add prime residential programmes to our best assets. We own and operate major convention & exhibition venues in the Paris region. We believe physical retail has a bright future. We invest in it by continually improving our portfolio through our asset rotation strategy, disciplined asset management, and the build-out of our development pipeline.



We reinvent the retail experience through outstanding services, bold digital marketing, unique designs, premium retailers, and inspiring events. Our shopping centres are places where visitors can enjoy a constantly renewed experience. We provide a unique platform for international retailers, digital native brands and brand ventures. With an exceptional dining and entertainment offer, we make each visit a truly memorable moment.



We innovate, seizing external opportunities brought by technology to explore new business models, create value, generate growth, and stay ahead of the curve. We anticipate trends before anyone else to live up to customer expectations. We understand that the best ideas also come from outside the Group. Our open innovation platform allows us to connect with leading experts, build partnerships, and share our enthusiasm for new ideas and solutions.



ONE TEAM



TOGETHER AT URW.



Togetherness is the force behind our ambitious projects. We unite the most talented and passionate people from various disciplines and backgrounds, who dare with vision and agility. We are a team of committed individuals, and we push boundaries to continuously exceed expectations and aim for excellence.



Our values make us who we are. They are shared and reflected in very concrete, day-to-day actions: how we work together, how we interact with each other, how we deliver together. Our values are the foundation of how we succeed together today, and how we will succeed together tomorrow.



¦ EXCELLENCE – We only aim for the best

¦ TEAMWORK – We unite talent as team

¦ ETHICS – We build on trust and transparency

¦ BOLDNESS – We dare with vision and agility

¦ PASSION – We go the extra mile

¦ OWNERSHIP – We are empowered to deliver

