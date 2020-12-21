Inloggen

Aandeel DGB Group N.V. AEX:DGB, NL0009169515

  • 0,730 24 dec 2020 13:52
  • -0,020 (-2,67%) Dagrange 0,730 - 0,755
  • 2.660 Gem. (3M) 10,3K

DGB Group - 2021: to tree or not to tree

  1. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 21 december 2020 12:40
    Dutch Green Business
    Reforesting the planet

    Trees are vital. As the largest plants on the planet, they provide us with oxygen, store carbon, stabilize the soil and give life to the world’s wildlife. They also give us the materials for tools and shelter. Not only are trees essential for life, but also for living species on earth, they give us a link between the past, present and future. If you want to know the seasons Is it winter, spring, summer or fall? Look at the trees. It is necessary that woodlands, rainforests and trees, are preserved and sustainably managed across the world.
  2. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 21 december 2020 12:41
    Beursexodus dreigt voor kleinere bedrijven

    Toenemende regeldruk, hoge kosten, matige verhandelbaarheid en een afname van het aantal analisten maakt het voor small- en minicapbedrijven steeds minder aantrekkelijk om een beursnotering aan het Damrak te hebben. Zeker acht beursfondsen onderzoeken opties voor alternatieve financiering, zoals een overstap naar MKB-beurs NPEX. Dat blijkt uit een rondgang van het FD langs 22 beursdwergen, waaronder Sligro, Heijmans en Kendrion. Elders in Europa speelt dezelfde problematiek. Volgens Euronext ligt er een Europees voorstel om regels te versoepelen voor bedrijven met een beurswaarde onder de 1 miljard euro. Ook wordt onderzocht of de prospectuseisen kunnen worden vereenvoudigd. (FD, p. 1)
