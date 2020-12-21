Aandeel DGB Group N.V. AEX:DGB, NL0009169515

Dutch Green Business

Reforesting the planet



Trees are vital. As the largest plants on the planet, they provide us with oxygen, store carbon, stabilize the soil and give life to the world’s wildlife. They also give us the materials for tools and shelter. Not only are trees essential for life, but also for living species on earth, they give us a link between the past, present and future. If you want to know the seasons Is it winter, spring, summer or fall? Look at the trees. It is necessary that woodlands, rainforests and trees, are preserved and sustainably managed across the world.

