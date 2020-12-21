Aandeel NEOEN S.A. CHX:NS5, FR0011675362

Neoen SAS is a France-based company specialized in the renewable energy sector. The Company operates, finances and develops a number of power plants from a variety of energy sources, including Solar, wind and Biomass.



Its portfolio of power plants includes providencia, ombrineo, degrussa, cestas, ygos, luxey, geloux, seixal, cabrela, coruche, hornsdale I, bussy-lettree, raucourt II, villacerf, bais et trans, reclainville, chapelle vallon and la montagne.



Apart from France, the Company is present in many other countries such as Portugal, Australia, Australia, Jordan, Zambia, Mozambique, Argentina, Jamaica, Mexico, Egypt and El Salvador, among others.



