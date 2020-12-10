HIVE Blockchain Reports Record Quarterly Revenue and Cash Flow, with Operating Income of $9 Million, in Second Quarter F2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE)(OTCQX:HVBTF)(FSE: HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") announces its results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated).



Revenue from digital currency mining was $13.0 million, an 8% increase from the same quarter last year. Record cash flow of $10.6 million, up significantly from a loss of $4.6 a year earlier. Gross mining margin expanded to $9.2 million, from a loss of more than $560,000 last year. Net income per share grew to $0.03 from a loss of $0.04 during the period ended September 30.



"I'm thrilled to see how well HIVE has done since we settled all disputes with Genesis Mining in June 2019," comments Frank Holmes, Interim Executive Chairman of HIVE. "We've been able to drive down costs, which has led to the highest cash flow in any one quarter since HIVE went public three years ago. This, coupled with higher Ethereum and crypto prices, means that the Company is doing better now than ever before.



"2020 has been marked by healthy expansion in mining capacity, the most recent example being HIVE's potential acquisition of a data center campus in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, that would give the company access to an additional 50 megawatts (MW) of low-cost green energy. Additionally, we recently locked in 50% of our energy costs for calendar 2021 at 1.6 cents per kilowatt hour in Sweden. This data point is one of the lowest in the blockchain mining ecosystem as well as in green energy.



"As we explained back in September of this year, the Company produced a record number of Ethereum coins through the continued strong usage of the blockchain network, notably decentralized finance ("DeFi") applications. In the quarter ended September 30, HIVE mined over 32,800 Ethereum and 88,300 Ethereum Classic coins. This represents a significant increase from the 25,000 Ethereum mined in the previous quarter, and a more than 50% increase compared to the same period last year."







"HIVE is the only public crypto mining company producing Ethereum on an industrial scale, sourcing green energy from facilities in Sweden and Iceland. With the explosion in DeFi, which has increased the demand for Ethereum, and now the debut of Ethereum 2.0, which will shrink the supply of Ethereum, we are in a very attractive position," continues Mr. Holmes.



Q2 F2021 Highlights



Generated income from digital currency mining of $13.0 million, an increase of 8.2% year-over-year

Generated gross mining margin[1] of $9.2 million, or 71% of income from digital currencies

Mining output of newly minted digital currencies:

32,800 Ethereum

88,300 Ethereum Classic

89 Bitcoin

Generated Adjusted EBITDA1 of $10.6 million, a significant increase from a loss of $4.6 million a year earlier

Generated net income of $9.2 million for the period, or $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $11.5 million, or $0.04 per share, last year

Net cash less loans payables of $1.7 million plus digital currencies assets of $10.7 million, as at September 30, 2020

Working capital was $20.9 million as at September 30, 2020

Q2 F2021 Financial Review



For the three months ended September 30, 2020, income from digital currency mining was $13.0 million, an increase of 8.2% from the prior comparative quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increased number of Ethereum coins mined during the current quarter and a realization of higher average Ethereum prices than the prior comparative quarter.



Gross mining margin1 during the quarter was $9.2 million, or 71% of income from digital currency mining, compared to a loss of $563,839, or 5% of income from digital currency mining, in the same period in the prior year.



Net income during the quarter ended September 30 was $9.2 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $11.5 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to a significant reduction of operational costs experienced since the Company has shifted from the former service provider over the past year.



Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019

Income from digital currency mining

$ 12,989,592 $ 12,007,978 $ 19,569,874 $ 21,131,608

Operating and maintenance costs of digital currency mining

(3,780,716 ) (12,571,817 ) (7,767,987 ) (18,126,792 )

Gross Mining Margin1

9,208,876 (563,839 ) 11,801,887 3,004,816

Gross Mining Margin %1

71 % -5 % 60 % 14 %

Depreciation

(1,796,774 ) (1,252,072 ) (3,426,643 ) (2,505,029 )

Gross gain (loss)

7,412,102 (1,815,911 ) 8,375,244 499,787

Revaluation of digital currencies2

993,902 (4,806,346 ) 2,319,766 (1,912,515 )

Gain (loss) on sale of digital currencies

1,729,821 (589,404 ) 2,477,287 153,721

Hosting revenues

191,800 - 191,800 -

General and administrative expenses

(183,660 ) (1,366,341 ) (1,128,220 ) (2,665,456 )

Foreign exchange

(302,943 ) (2,052,200 ) (85,418 ) (3,162,619 )

Share-based compensation

(514,438 ) (15,019 ) (910,427 ) (308,899 )

Realized (loss) gain on investments

- (828,044 ) - 1,531,464

Finance expense

(115,611 ) (53,557 ) (230,365 ) (107,522 )

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 9,210,973 $ (11,526,822 ) $ 11,009,667 $ (5,972,039 )

EBITDA1

$ 11,123,358 $ (9,393,149 ) $ 14,666,675 $ (4,890,952 )

Adjusted EBITDA1

$ 10,643,894 $ (4,571,784 ) $ 13,257,336 $ (2,669,538 )

Diluted income (loss) per share

$ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.02 )

Net cash inflows from operating activities

$ 5,442,119 $ 294,969 $ 5,915,421 $ 1,188,093

Net cash inflows (outflows) from investing activities

$ (412,372 ) $ - $ (4,095,324 ) $ -

Net cash inflows (outflows) from financing activities

$ (288,374 ) $ 83,168 $ (554,483 ) $ 306,712

As at

September 30, 2020 March 31, 2020

Total assets

$ 46,686,214 $ 29,104,363

Total non-current liabilities

$ 1,540,462 $ 775,480

Non-IFRS measure. A reconciliation to its nearest IFRS measures is provided under "Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" in the Company's MD&A.

Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on the coin inventory. When coins are sold, the net difference between the proceeds and the carrying value of the digital currency (including the revaluation), is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies

­Financial Statements and MD&A