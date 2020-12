Valuta BTC/USD IEX:BTCUSD,

SINGAPORE — Early cryptocurrency investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss say savvy investors have been part of bitcoin’s bull run this year, separating this rally from the previous boom and bust of bitcoin.



“The type of investors in this bull run are very different,” Tyler Winklevoss, who co-founded cryptocurrency exchange Gemini with his brother, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” during Singapore’s FinTech Festival. “They’re super sophisticated institutional investors like legendary Paul Tudor Jones, [Stanley] Druckenmiller.”



Billionaire hedge fund manager Jones previously said bitcoin is still in the “first inning” and has a long way to go.



Bitcoin hit a new high last week, topping its 2017 record. Prices crashed in 2018 after a massive rally the year before. Experts say that frenzy was driven by retail speculation.