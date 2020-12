Aandeel PostNL Koninklijke AEX:PNL, NL0009739416

Staat in de update van investment Banking ING (niet te vinden op de PostNL site)



consensus 2021

parcels 2.095

mail NL 1.567

Mail Other: 100

(Intercompany ontbreekt)??



norm EBIT: 209



vol growth parcels Benelux 7.7 %

volume decline mail NL - 8.4%



FCF: 112



dividend p share: 22 cent



Investment zelf verwacht 2021 dividend 24 cent



POSTNL : new consensus FY20-21 released , 2020 seems beatable and 2021 seems rational



outcome : positive

recommendation BUY PT 3.85 euro



all in all the consensus seems rational and hence is not seen as a risk for too high expectations which opens the way to a track record of further improving fundamentals

we underline our buy rating and the fact that the shares still trade modestly above the levels seen before the last profit upgrade , ie we see room for a further re-rating