Aandeel Solocal Group PSE:LOCAL, FR00140006O9

Solocal Group (formerly PagesJaunes Groupe) is the leading French publisher of printed telephone directories (PagesJaunes and PagesBlanches).
Solocal Group also operates as a digital media company. The Company focuses on media with audiences, geolocated data, technological platforms, commercial coverage, partnerships with GAFAM, and numerous talents. Solocal Group also develops websites adapted to all channels, including the Internet, mobile, and social networks.
|
Koers
|
2,728
|
|
Verschil
|
+0,20
(+7,72%)
|Laag
|
2,494
|
|
Volume
|
1.299.466
|Hoog
|
2,800
|
|Gem. Volume
|
33.385.923
|
2 dec 2020 17:35