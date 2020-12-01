Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
3 december PDUFA , orladeyo goedkeuring USA
Approval decision on ORLADEYO
in Japan (December 2020)
Phase 1 data from BCX9250 trial in FOP (Year-end 2020)
Data from part 1 galidesivir COVID-19 trial (Q4 2020)
Gaat nog een boeiend jaareinde worden
21% short en 73% insti, holders. !!!
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to Prevent Attacks in Hereditary Angioedema Patients
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
