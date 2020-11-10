Aandeel Galapagos AEX:t20925, BE0003818359

-
Volgens mij is hier nog geen verzameldraadje voor.
Eerste patiënt gedoseerd met GLPG3667 in fase 1b-studie bij patiënten met psoriasis
Mechelen, België; 9 november 2020, 22.01 CET – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) kondigt de dosering aan van de eerste psoriasispatiënt in de fase 1b-studie met GLPG3667.
GLPG3667 is een kandidaatmedicijn met een nog niet bekendgemaakt werkingsmechanisme in ontwikkeling voor ontstekings- en auto-immuunziekten. Gebaseerd op een initiële studie met gezonde vrijwilligers heeft GLPG3667 de criteria behaald om verder bestudeerd te worden in patiënten.
Deze fase 1b-studie is een dubbelblinde, placebogecontroleerde multicenter studie waarbij de veiligheid, verdraagzaamheid, werkzaamheid en de medicijneigenschappen van GLPG3667 wordt geëvalueerd. Een dagelijks orale dosis van GLPG3667 in twee doseringen of een placebo wordt onderzocht gedurende 4 weken bij 30 patiënten met matige tot ernstige psoriasis. Het primaire eindpunt zal het verschil ten opzichte van de baseline zijn in de Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) score na 4 weken. Inmiddels werd de eerste patiënt gedoseerd. De rekrutering zal plaatsvinden in Europa.
Afhankelijk van de succesvolle afronding van de fase 1b-studie in psoriasis verwachten we in de tweede helft van 2021 meerdere doseringen van GLPG3667 te onderzoeken in fase 2-studies in artritis psoriatica en colitis ulcerosa.
“We gaan door met nieuwe werkingsmechanismen in ontstekingsziekten binnen onze strategie om verbeterde therapieën naar patiënten te brengen. We kijken ernaar uit om onze uitgebreide klinische ervaring in ontstekingsziekten toe te passen in deze nieuwe aanpak met GLPG3667. De studie in psoriasis en de biomarkerinformatie die ermee verzameld wordt, kunnen de weg vrijmaken voor grotere studies in artritis psoriatica en andere indicaties,” zei Dr. Piet Wigerinck, Chief Scientific Officer bij Galapagos.
GLPG3667 is een kandidaatgeneesmiddel en niet goedgekeurd door toezichthoudende instanties. Zijn werkzaam- en veiligheid zijn nog niet vastgesteld.
Over onze early stage pijplijn in ontstekingsziekten
Galapagos blijft innoveren op het gebied van ontstekingsziekten met verschillende, afzonderlijke werkingmechanismen om patiënten nieuwe therapeutische opties te kunnen aanbieden. GLPG3667, momenteel in fase 1-studies, is een oraal molecuul met een niet bekendgemaakt werkingsmechanisme.
Voor meer informatie over onze vroege klinische programma’s: www.glpg.com/other-programs
Voor meer informatie over de studies met GLPG3667 in psoriasis (NCT04594928): www.clinicaltrials.gov
Over Galapagos
Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) ontdekt en ontwikkelt geneesmiddelen met nieuwe werkingsmechanismen. Verschillende geneesmiddelen leverden al veelbelovende resultaten op bij patiënten, en bevinden zich momenteel in een vergevorderd onderzoeksstadium in verschillende ziektes. Onze pijplijn bestaat uit onderzoeksprogramma's tot en met fase 3-studies over ontstekingsziekten, fibrose, en andere indicaties. De ambitie van Galapagos is om uit te groeien tot een toonaangevend internationaal biofarmaceutisch bedrijf, gericht op het ontdekken, de ontwikkeling en de commercialisering van innovatieve medicijnen. Meer informatie op www.glpg.com.
Contacten
Investeerders:
Elizabeth Goodwin
VP Investor Relations
+1 781 460 1784
Sofie Van Gijsel
Senior Director Investor Relations
+32 485 191415
ir@glpg.com
Media:
Carmen Vroonen
Global Head Communications & Public Affairs
+32 473 824 874
Anna Gibbins
Senior Director Therapeutic Areas Communications
+44 7717 801900
communications@glpg.com
Op Twitter is er al een mogelijke link gelegd met TYK2:
twitter.com/jq1234t/status/1321236570...
KBC Securities 10/11:
Galapagos announces first dosing of a psoriasis patient in a phase Ib trial with GLPG3667. The company envision’s Toledo-like development, with phase II studies in PsA and UC anticipated in 2H21. While the compound’s MoA remains undisclosed, Galapagos has fostered long- time ambitions in TYK2(/JAK1)-targeting compounds.
News:
Yesterday evening, Galapagos announced the start of a phase Ib trial with GLPG3667 in psoriasis patients. GLPG3667 has a yet to be disclosed mode-of- action aimed at treating inflammatory conditions. The compound completed an initial phase I study in healthy volunteers and now proceeds in development, with a first psoriasis patient dosed. The phase Ib study is a randomized double- blind and placebo-controlled study taking place within Europe and will include 30 patients. Patients will be receiving either placebo or one of two dose levels of GLPG3667 in a 4-week once daily treatment regimen. Primary endpoint is the change from baseline in the PASI score after 4 weeks.
Galapagos anticipates to further develop GLPG3667 in phase II dose range finding studies in both psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and ulcerative colitis (UC) in the second half of 2021.
Our View:
Galapagos adds another clinical candidate to its roster of potential drugs in the inflammation and fibrosis fields. Considering the envisioned path forward for GLPG3667, the compound seems to be getting the star treatment as clinical development parallels the trajectory foreseen for prioritized Toledo compound GLPG3970. Also this compound has started a phase Ib trial in psoriasis to rapidly collect data and then move into no less then 5 phase II dose range finding studies. Interestingly, GLPG3667’s phase Ib in psoriasis patients is shorter compared to that of GLPG3790 (4 weeks vs 6 weeks) but is set to include slightly more patients (30 pts vs 25 pts).
While the compound’s MoA remains undisclosed, Galapagos has maintained ambitions developing a TYK2-targeting compound, either fully TYK2 specific or TYK2/JAK1, with initial TYK2/JAK1 compound GLPG3121 having been discontinued due to undesirable pharmacokinetics back in 3Q19.
TYK2 has remained in focus as an anti-inflammatory target with development ongoing at big pharma such as Bristol Myers-Squibb (BMS) and Pfizer. BMS took a chance on its internal TYK2 program after it was forced to divest an inflammation asset due to the merger with Celgene, opting to divest Celgene’s Otezla (sold to Amgen for $ 13.4bn) and retain its internal TYK2 program deucravacitinib. BMS’ compound has completed 2 phase III trials including a head-to-head comparison with Otezla. BMS has announced deucravacitinib has bested Otezla, but has yet to reveal the data. Not unlike GLPG3667’s envisioned trajectory, deucravacitinib is in development for psoriasis (phase III), followed by earlier stage trials in PsA, UC and SLE (phase II). Also Pfizer’s TYK2/JAK1 compound brepocitinib is on the cusp of a critical phase II readout in psoriasis patients.
Vandaag is op JPM bevestigd dat GLPG3667 over TYK2 gaat.
