Aandeel Pharming Group AEX:PHARM, NL0010391025

UK GRANTS ORAL, ONCE-DAILY BEROTRALSTAT POSITIVE SCIENTIFIC OPINION
The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted oral, once-daily berotralstat from BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a positive scientific opinion through the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS).
Under the EAMS, HAE patients in the UK aged 12 years and older can gain access to berotralstat for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks of HAE before the drug is granted marketing authorization by the European Commission (EC).
Medicines included in the EAMS are those that have a high unmet need, are intended to treat, diagnose or prevent seriously debilitating or life-threatening conditions where there are no adequate treatment options, and are likely to offer significant advantage over methods currently used in the UK. Under the scheme, the MHRA provides a scientific opinion on the benefit-risk balance of the medicine, based on the data available when the EAMS submission was made.
“There are many patients in the UK that don’t have a realistic option for effective HAE prophylaxis. The addition of berotralstat through the EAMS will bring a much needed option for HAE patients suffering with this debilitating disease,” said Dr. Sorena Kiani, Consultant Immunologist at Royal London Hospital, London.
“HAE patients around the world are waiting for an oral, once-daily therapy to prevent attacks and reduce their burden of therapy. With this decision by the MHRA, the wait for many HAE patients in the UK can end sooner,” said Jon Stonehouse, CEO of BioCryst.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is reviewing the marketing authorization application (MAA) for berotralstat under the centralized procedure. An opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is expected approximately 12 months from MAA validation, which the company announced on 30 March 2020.
(Source: BioCryst)
Wat denk je, eerst een vobaatje doen, en nu weer deze stoorzender draad?
Deze loopt al vanaf 7 augustus 2007!!
www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1133440/Pharmi...
Nee Voda.
Dan zeg je"bedankt voor je bericht",en verwijs je hem naar de juiste draad.
Vervolgens zegt dmpe dan "sorry, dat wist ik niet, ik zal het aanpassen".
Ik voel zoveel liefde.
voda schreef op 2 november 2020 09:17:
Wat denk je, eerst een vobaatje doen, en nu weer deze stoorzender draad?
Deze loop
al vanaf 7 augustus 2007!!www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1133440/Pharmi...
loopt
Inderdaad, tijd voor een nieuwe!
Wishdom schreef op 2 november 2020 09:23:
Nee Voda.
Dan zeg je"bedankt voor je bericht",en verwijs je hem naar de juiste draad.
Vervolgens zegt dmpe dan "sorry, dat wist ik niet, ik zal het aanpassen".
Ik voel zoveel liefde.
:-)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nm-ISatLDG0
Sanofi koopt Kiadis met premie van 272 procent
FONDS KOERS VERSCHIL VERSCHIL % BEURS
Sanofi
77,37 0,00 0,00 % Euronext Paris
Sanofi
77,39 0,00 0,00 % Gruppo Borsa Italiana
Sanofi nominatif adm
77,37 0,00 0,00 % Euronext Paris
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) De Franse farmaceut Sanofi doet een overnamebod op Kiadis Pharma van 308 miljoen dollar, of 5,45 euro per aandeel in contanten, wat een premie biedt van 272 procent op de slotkoers van het aandeel op 30 oktober. Dat maakten de bedrijven maandag voorbeurs bekend.
Sanofi gelooft dat het gepatenteerde celtechnologieplatform van Kiadis een brede toepassing zal hebben tegen bloedkanker en vaste tumoren. De overname zal onderdeel uitmaken van de pijplijn van immuno-oncologie die Sanofi aan het opbouwen is.
Het bestuur van Kiadis ondersteunt het overnamebod unaniem. Enkele fondsen die samen een belang van 18,3 procent bezitten, hebben toegezegd hun aandelen Kiadis te verkopen voor deze prijs.
De bedrijven verwachten dat de overname in de eerste helft van 2021 kan worden afgerond.
Door: ABM Financial News.
info@abmfn.nl
Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999
© Copyright ABM Financial News B.V. All rights reserved.
voda schreef op 2 november 2020 09:24:
[...]
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nm-ISatLDG0
Gelieve enkel inhoudelijke nieuwsberichten te plaatsen en je youtube gedoetje elders te plaatsen.
-
De Monitor - De Pharming Expert schreef op 2 november 2020 09:26:
[...]
Gelieve enkel inhoudelijke nieuwsberichten te plaatsen en je youtube gedoetje elders te plaatsen.
Daar hebben wij een andere draad voor!
www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1133440/Pharmi...
voda schreef op 2 november 2020 09:24:
[...]
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nm-ISatLDG0
Ja man, ik voel de vibes.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPx0n6X0d8g
Wishdom schreef op 2 november 2020 09:34:
[...]
www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPx0n6X0d8g
Uitgevibed.
Hé leuk, weer een Radio Pharming draad!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=0E7OqhtM8Hw
Direct naar Forum
Pharming Group
Meer
»
|
Koers
|
0,940
|
|
Verschil
|
+0,05
(+5,31%)
|Laag
|
0,895
|
|
Volume
|
2.099.608
|Hoog
|
0,940
|
|Gem. Volume
|
5.783.917
|
2 nov 2020 10:03
