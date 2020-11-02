Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Pharming  /  Sectornieuws - biotech

Aandeel Pharming Group AEX:PHARM, NL0010391025

  • 0,940 2 nov 2020 10:03
  • +0,047 (+5,31%) Dagrange 0,895 - 0,940
  • 2.099.608 Gem. (3M) 5,8M

Sectornieuws - biotech

11 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. De Monitor - De Pharming Expert 2 november 2020 08:59
    UK GRANTS ORAL, ONCE-DAILY BEROTRALSTAT POSITIVE SCIENTIFIC OPINION
    The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted oral, once-daily berotralstat from BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a positive scientific opinion through the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS).

    Under the EAMS, HAE patients in the UK aged 12 years and older can gain access to berotralstat for the routine prevention of recurrent attacks of HAE before the drug is granted marketing authorization by the European Commission (EC).

    Medicines included in the EAMS are those that have a high unmet need, are intended to treat, diagnose or prevent seriously debilitating or life-threatening conditions where there are no adequate treatment options, and are likely to offer significant advantage over methods currently used in the UK. Under the scheme, the MHRA provides a scientific opinion on the benefit-risk balance of the medicine, based on the data available when the EAMS submission was made.

    “There are many patients in the UK that don’t have a realistic option for effective HAE prophylaxis. The addition of berotralstat through the EAMS will bring a much needed option for HAE patients suffering with this debilitating disease,” said Dr. Sorena Kiani, Consultant Immunologist at Royal London Hospital, London.

    “HAE patients around the world are waiting for an oral, once-daily therapy to prevent attacks and reduce their burden of therapy. With this decision by the MHRA, the wait for many HAE patients in the UK can end sooner,” said Jon Stonehouse, CEO of BioCryst.

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is reviewing the marketing authorization application (MAA) for berotralstat under the centralized procedure. An opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is expected approximately 12 months from MAA validation, which the company announced on 30 March 2020.
    (Source: BioCryst)
  6. De Monitor - De Pharming Expert 2 november 2020 09:26
    Sanofi koopt Kiadis met premie van 272 procent

    FONDS KOERS VERSCHIL VERSCHIL % BEURS
    Sanofi
    77,37 0,00 0,00 % Euronext Paris
    Sanofi
    77,39 0,00 0,00 % Gruppo Borsa Italiana
    Sanofi nominatif adm
    77,37 0,00 0,00 % Euronext Paris

    (ABM FN-Dow Jones) De Franse farmaceut Sanofi doet een overnamebod op Kiadis Pharma van 308 miljoen dollar, of 5,45 euro per aandeel in contanten, wat een premie biedt van 272 procent op de slotkoers van het aandeel op 30 oktober. Dat maakten de bedrijven maandag voorbeurs bekend.

    Sanofi gelooft dat het gepatenteerde celtechnologieplatform van Kiadis een brede toepassing zal hebben tegen bloedkanker en vaste tumoren. De overname zal onderdeel uitmaken van de pijplijn van immuno-oncologie die Sanofi aan het opbouwen is.

    Het bestuur van Kiadis ondersteunt het overnamebod unaniem. Enkele fondsen die samen een belang van 18,3 procent bezitten, hebben toegezegd hun aandelen Kiadis te verkopen voor deze prijs.

    De bedrijven verwachten dat de overname in de eerste helft van 2021 kan worden afgerond.

    Door: ABM Financial News.
    info@abmfn.nl
    Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999

    © Copyright ABM Financial News B.V. All rights reserved.
11 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Pharming Group Meer »

Koers 0,940   Verschil +0,05 (+5,31%)
Laag 0,895   Volume 2.099.608
Hoog 0,940   Gem. Volume 5.783.917
2 nov 2020 10:03
label premium

Omzetherstel bij Pharming

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium

Pharming Nieuws

  1. 29 okt Pharming wil tweede notering aan Am... 16
  2. 21 okt Pharming krijgt weesgeneesmiddelens... 10
  3. 08 okt Farmaceut vraagt goedkeuring voor c... 19
  4. 17 aug Wetenschappelijk tijdschrift schrij... 8
  5. 10 aug Eerste patiënt behandeld in uitgebr... 12
  6. 30 jul Biotechnoloog Pharming voert verkop... 19
  7. 20 mei Beloningsvoorstellen ingetrokken bi... 5
  8. 14 mei Ruconest stuwt resultaten Pharming 6
  9. 30 apr Pharming krijgt nieuwe goedkeuring ... 5
  10. 21 apr Pharming: bemoedigende testresultat... 29

Gerelateerde Video's

  1. video thumbnail

    Outlook Pharming

    7 juni 2018 16:58 - Vimeo

  2. video thumbnail

    Pharming: Groeiperspectieven

    13 maart 2018 22:16 - Vimeo

  3. video thumbnail

    Pharming kan verder omhoog

    27 oktober 2017 17:23 - Vimeo

  4. video thumbnail

    Arend Jan Kamp over Pharming

    26 oktober 2017 13:24 - Vimeo

 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by Infront. Crypto data by Crypto Compare