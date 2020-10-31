Een kanttekening bij een bookmaker-"belegging":



“What people don't realize is that for these things, forty thousand, fifty thousand simulations are run. And then in those simulations, Biden, for example, wins 80 per cent of the time. But Trump still wins 17 per cent of the time,” Nanos explained.



“It’s kind of like the weather… we read the weather and when there's zero chance of rain it's usually right. But as soon as there's any chance of rain, five percent, 10 percent, 15 percent, 20 percent, that means it can rain.”



In other words, an 80 per cent chance of Biden winning doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee.



“It means that he's more likely on the balance of probability, but that Trump can still win the Electoral College vote and the election,” said Nanos.