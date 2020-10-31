Geld inzetten op Joe Biden
-
Er word veel geld ingezet bij bookmakers op winnaar presidentsverkiezingen.
Ik heb data bekeken en inzetten op Joe Biden is gratis geld verdienen.
Mensen die denken dat Trump gaat winnen wijzen op het feit dat hij vorige keer won en peilingen zouden verkeerd zijn. Dit is grotendeels onjuist. Ja, er was variatie in de peilingen maar gemiddelde van peilingen was 2 procentpunt meer voor Clinton en dit werd het ook. Door het kiesstelsel kon Trump toch nog winnen. Maar nu is het verschil in popular vote niet 2 procentpunt maar 8. Ook zijn er peilingen op staassniveau en dan zie je dat Biden ruim gaat winnen( hij gaat 2/3 a 3/4 electoral votes winnen)
-
Een kanttekening bij een bookmaker-"belegging":
“What people don't realize is that for these things, forty thousand, fifty thousand simulations are run. And then in those simulations, Biden, for example, wins 80 per cent of the time. But Trump still wins 17 per cent of the time,” Nanos explained.
“It’s kind of like the weather… we read the weather and when there's zero chance of rain it's usually right. But as soon as there's any chance of rain, five percent, 10 percent, 15 percent, 20 percent, that means it can rain.”
In other words, an 80 per cent chance of Biden winning doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee.
“It means that he's more likely on the balance of probability, but that Trump can still win the Electoral College vote and the election,” said Nanos.
