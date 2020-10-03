Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Vermits ik hier nog geen genius draadje kon vinden maak ik er zelf maar één aan.



Wat denken jullie van dit bedrijf?

De koers heeft veel weg van een jojo, maar ik ben natuurlijk ingestapt om dat ik geloof in een groot opwaarts potentieel.



reacties meer dan welkom!



Beschrijving van het bedrijf

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a United States-based brand management company. The Company provides entertaining and enriching content and products with a purpose for toddlers to tweens. The Company produces original content and licenses the rights to that content to a range of partners. Its licensees include companies to which the audio-visual rights are licensed for exhibition in various formats, such as Pay Television, Free or Broadcast Television, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription on demand (SVOD) and digital video discs/compact discs (DVDs/CDs), and companies that develop and distribute products based on its content within different product categories, such as toys, electronics, publishing, home goods, stationary and gifts. The Company owns a portfolio of original children's entertainment that is targeted at toddlers to teens, including Baby Genius, Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club, Thomas Edison's Secret Lab and Stan Lee's Mighty 7.