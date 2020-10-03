Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Amerikaanse aandelen  /  GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC

Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. NVBE21 3 oktober 2020 13:21
    Vermits ik hier nog geen genius draadje kon vinden maak ik er zelf maar één aan.

    Wat denken jullie van dit bedrijf?
    De koers heeft veel weg van een jojo, maar ik ben natuurlijk ingestapt om dat ik geloof in een groot opwaarts potentieel.

    reacties meer dan welkom!

    Beschrijving van het bedrijf
    Genius Brands International, Inc. is a United States-based brand management company. The Company provides entertaining and enriching content and products with a purpose for toddlers to tweens. The Company produces original content and licenses the rights to that content to a range of partners. Its licensees include companies to which the audio-visual rights are licensed for exhibition in various formats, such as Pay Television, Free or Broadcast Television, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription on demand (SVOD) and digital video discs/compact discs (DVDs/CDs), and companies that develop and distribute products based on its content within different product categories, such as toys, electronics, publishing, home goods, stationary and gifts. The Company owns a portfolio of original children's entertainment that is targeted at toddlers to teens, including Baby Genius, Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club, Thomas Edison's Secret Lab and Stan Lee's Mighty 7.
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 553,12 +0,47%
EUR/USD 1,1717 -0,25%
Germany30^ 12.714,50 -0,13%
Gold spot 1.899,50 0,00%
LDN100-24h 5.894,76 0,00%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 11.075,02 -2,22%

Stijgers

Euroco...
+5,22%
OCI
+3,96%
Wereld...
+3,54%
Basic-Fit
+3,43%
ForFar...
+3,33%

Dalers

BESI
-2,12%
ASMI
-1,83%
Air Fr...
-1,81%
UNIBAI...
-1,39%
Accell
-1,20%
 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by VWD Group Crypto data by Crypto Compare