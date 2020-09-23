Aandeel Pharming Group AEX:PHARM, NL0010391025

Inloggen

Lopende vacatures bij Pharming

5 Posts
  2. Janssen&Janssen 23 september 2020 07:48
    Quality Assurance

    Sr. QA Officer Full-time Brabant
    QA Officer Full-time Brabant

    Production
    Biotechnician Full-time Oss
    Animal Care Taker Full-time Eindhoven
    Biotechnician Full-time Eindhoven
    Animal care taker/paraveterinary dairy cattle Full-time Gouda
    Animal Care Taker Full-time Oss

    R&D
    Research Associate Process Development Full-time Leiden

    Pharmacovigilance
    PV Associate Part-time Leiden

    Technical Operations & QC
    QC Scientist Full-time Leiden
    Downstream Processing (DSP) Manager Full-time Brabant

    Legal
    Junior Legal Officer Full-time Leiden

    Regulatory Affairs
    Associate Director Regulatory Affairs CMC Full-time Leiden

    Aantal: 13
