Aandeel New Sources Energy AEX:NSE, NL0009822014

Toth&Keurslager: Wordt dit "PROJECT" nog wat of ehh???
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
-
Wanneer begint de aktie nou is???
-
became a searcher,wanting to discover who i was and what made me precise. my view of myself turned into changing. i desired a stable base to start from. i commenced to resist3 stress to behave in ways that i didn’t like any greater,and i used to be delighted by who i in reality become. i got here to feel a good deal extra sure that no one can ever take my region.
www.begoodcontent.com
every of us holds a completely unique area within the international. you are unique,irrespective of what others say or what you may think. so forget about approximately being replaced. you may’t be.
Direct naar Forum
New Sources Energy
Meer
»
|
Koers
|
0,073
|
|
Verschil
|
-0,01
(-8,75%)
|Laag
|
0,071
|
|
Volume
|
2.500
|Hoog
|
0,073
|
|Gem. Volume
|
15.943
|
10 sep 2020 16:30