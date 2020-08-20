Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Gevo INC

Koffiekamer« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Gevo INC

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  2. johnchen 31 augustus 2020 04:40
    sure as quickly because it become midnight, there came in two little bare dwarfs; and that they sat themselves upon the shoemaker’s bench,
    took up all of the work that changed into reduce out, and commenced to ply with their little fingers, stitching and rapping and tapping
    away at such a charge, that the shoemaker turned into all surprise, and couldn't take his eyes off them. and on they went, till the task
    become quite accomplished, and the shoes stood ready to be used upon the table. this was long earlier than daybreak; after which they
    bustled away as brief as lightning.
    www.probestonline.com
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 556,80 -1,00%
EUR/USD 1,1911 +0,06%
Germany30^ 13.061,40 -0,27%
Gold spot 1.970,31 +0,35%
LDN100-24h 6.002,02 +0,46%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 11.695,63 +0,60%

Stijgers

VIVORY...
+9,75%
Alfen ...
+5,93%
Euroco...
+5,10%
Arcelo...
+2,95%
ABN AM...
+2,43%

Dalers

OCI
-2,96%
ADYEN NV
-2,92%
Sif Ho...
-2,21%
Kendrion
-2,14%
UNILEVER
-2,08%

Nieuws Forum Meer»

(5)

suske wiet op 30 aug 2020 23:50
(3)

WijHetVolk op 30 aug 2020 23:20
(2)

Donald de Kwakerd op 30 aug 2020 21:59
(6)

wiegveld op 30 aug 2020 21:19
(6)

frkie op 30 aug 2020 20:36

Column Forum Meer»

(445)

an12 op 31 aug 2020 00:23
(16)

knax63 op 30 aug 2020 21:33
(11)

*direct* op 29 aug 2020 10:19
(6)

morgen1 op 28 aug 2020 21:12
(1)

€URO-Trader op 28 aug 2020 17:52
 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by VWD Group Crypto data by Crypto Compare