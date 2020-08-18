Intesa Is Poised for Role in Italy Bid for Borsa Italiana
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
-
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA is likely to play a part in the possible purchase of Borsa Italiana SpA being considered by Italian state-owned lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA and Euronext, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The government and Euronext have been weighing a joint bid for the stock exchange operator, owned by London Stock Exchange Group Plc, and Intesa Sanpaolo is likely to play a part, the people said, asking to not be identified because the information is private. No final decision has been made and the plan may not be completed, they said.
LSE said last month that it has started talks to divest all or part of Borsa Italiana to satisfy European antitrust regulators examining its blockbuster deal for Refinitiv. In one scenario under discussion, Euronext would end up as the owner of the Italian bourse while Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Intesa would get stakes in Euronext, according to the people.
The Italian government may aim for a CDP stake in Euronext similar to the 8% held by France’s state-controlled Caisse des Depots et Consignations, while Intesa may wind up with a holding on par with the roughly 2% owned by BNP Paribas SA, they said.
Representatives for Euronext, CDP and Intesa declined to comment.
LSE has begun a sale process for Borsa Italiana’s bond-trading platform, MTS SpA, and asked for first-round bids by Aug. 21, people have said. Deutsche Boerse AG is among parties considering making an offer for the business, which could also attract bids from exchange operators including Nasdaq Inc., Bloomberg reported earlier this month.
Read more: Italy, Euronext Said to Mull Teaming Up for Borsa Italiana
Italy’s cabinet is set to meet this week to review its strategy on Borsa Italiana ahead of the deadline for the offers, La Stampa reported on Tuesday.
Italy extended market regulator Consob’s veto powers over stake sales, either directly or indirectly, in the country’s stock exchange operator, according to a decree approved last week.
A Borsa Italiana deal would mark another major intervention by the Italian government into listed companies in the last few weeks. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s cabinet halted the sale of a minority stake in Telecom Italia SpA’s network and forced the Benetton family to exit Autostrade per l’Italia.
www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-...
-
'Intesa Sanpaolo gaat rol spelen bij overname Borsa Italiana'
Gepubliceerd op 18 augustus 2020 12:38 |
Euronext (12:41)
99,750 -0,250 (-0,25%)
TURIJN (AFN/BLOOMBERG) - De Italiaanse bank Intesa Sanpaolo neemt waarschijnlijk een belang in Euronext bij de mogelijke overname van Borsa Italiana, het bedrijf achter de Italiaanse effectenbeurs. Dat zeggen bronnen tegen persbureau Bloomberg. De Italiaanse overheid probeert naar verluidt samen met Euronext om Borsa Italiana over te nemen.
Het Italiaanse beursbedrijf is nu nog in handen van London Stock Exchange (LSE), het bedrijf achter de beurs in Londen. Die beursuitbater moet echter onderdelen afstoten om goedkeuring te krijgen van de Europese Commissie voor de overname van dataleverancier Refinitiv en wil daarom een deel van Borsa Italiana of het hele bedrijf verkopen.
powered by
Euronext wordt al langer gezien als belangrijke kandidaat om Borsa Italiana over te nemen. Als dat samen met Italië gebeurt zou Euronext eigenaar kunnen worden van de beurs in Milaan en zou de Italiaanse staatsbank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti een belang kunnen nemen in de pan-Europese beursuitbater. Dat zou ongeveer even groot kunnen worden als de 8 procent die de Franse staat via de Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations in handen heeft. Intesa zou een belang van 2 procent kunnen krijgen in Euronext, net als de Franse bank BNP Paribas heeft.
-
Zou mogelijk interssant scenario zijn mocht het zo gaan lopen voor euronext. Zeker gezien onderstaande belangen van 8 en 2 % die genoemd worden in Euronext. Zal in dat geval de vraag naar aandelen Euronext goed te doen tenzij de eventuele overname gefincieerd zou worde met nieuwe aandelen. Maar goed, eerst maar eens afwachten of het zo gaat lopen. Mogelijk meer kapers op de kust zoals in artikel genoemd.
Maar stel dat het zo gaat plaatsvinden als in artikel wordt beschreven zou dat zeer goed nieuws zijn voor Euronext en kan het mogelijk echt een PAN-Europese speler worden!!
Zie vooral het gedeelte mbt het aandelenbelang in het Engelstaliuge artikel:
The Italian government may aim for a CDP stake in Euronext similar to the 8% held by France’s state-controlled Caisse des Depots et Consignations, while Intesa may wind up with a holding on par with the roughly 2% owned by BNP Paribas SA, they said
Direct naar Forum
Indices
|
|AEX
|564,68
|+0,31%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1900
|+0,22%
|
|Germany30^
|13.034,20
|+0,88%
|
|Gold spot
|2.003,19
|+0,74%
|
|LDN100-24h
|6.133,41
|+0,21%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|11.129,73
|+1,00%
Stijgers
Dalers