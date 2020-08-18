Zou mogelijk interssant scenario zijn mocht het zo gaan lopen voor euronext. Zeker gezien onderstaande belangen van 8 en 2 % die genoemd worden in Euronext. Zal in dat geval de vraag naar aandelen Euronext goed te doen tenzij de eventuele overname gefincieerd zou worde met nieuwe aandelen. Maar goed, eerst maar eens afwachten of het zo gaat lopen. Mogelijk meer kapers op de kust zoals in artikel genoemd.



Maar stel dat het zo gaat plaatsvinden als in artikel wordt beschreven zou dat zeer goed nieuws zijn voor Euronext en kan het mogelijk echt een PAN-Europese speler worden!!





Zie vooral het gedeelte mbt het aandelenbelang in het Engelstaliuge artikel:

The Italian government may aim for a CDP stake in Euronext similar to the 8% held by France’s state-controlled Caisse des Depots et Consignations, while Intesa may wind up with a holding on par with the roughly 2% owned by BNP Paribas SA, they said