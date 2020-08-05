Aandeel Esperite AEX:ESP, NL0009272137

Nepnieuws van Amar/Esperite
Met nepnieuws bedoel ik nieuws wat bedoelt is om de aandeelhouders te misleiden.
-
Dat jij de moeite neemt om al die ouwe shit uit de put op te dreggenn
-
Amarillo schreef op 5 augustus 2020 15:13:
Dat jij de moeite neemt om al die ouwe shit uit de put op te dreggenn
Slimme mensen leren van het verleden.
Iemand die deze berichten goed leest begrijpt dat hij wordt opgelicht.
Ik wil newbies een eerlijke kans geven om hun geld al dan niet weg te gooien.
Je weet wat ik gisteren zei he....in het verleden behaalde resultaten bieden geen garantie voor de toekomst
