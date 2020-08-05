Aandeel Esperite AEX:ESP, NL0009272137

Company press releases

Displaying 61 - 80 of 110 results

Released Company Title Industry Topic

16 May 2018

09:31 CEST ESPERITE

ESPERITE NV (ESP) WITH CRYOSAVE TAKES OVER FULL CONTROL OF BUSINESS IN SOUTH AFRICA AND INTEND TO DISTRIBUTE ADVANCED SERVICES TO THE GROWING AFRICAN POPULATION

Biotechnology Other subject

03 May 2018

11:36 CEST ESPERITE

Esperite's (ESP) The Cell Factory received European funding to develop the 2nd generation EVs drug for treatment of Stroke

Biotechnology Other subject

30 Apr 2018

12:55 CEST ESPERITE

ESPERITE NV (ESP) delays publication of Annual Report 2017

Biotechnology Other subject

11 Apr 2018

07:17 CEST ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP): EUR 1,200,000 of new funding provided by European Select Growth Opportunities Fund until May 25, 2018.

Biotechnology Other subject

29 Mar 2018

09:15 CEST ESPERITE

Esperite (ESP), The Cell Factory presents pre-clinical results on the new products of the 2nd generation EV's drugs for treatment of inflammatory diseases

Biotechnology Other subject

02 Mar 2018

07:17 CET ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP) : L1 Capital subscribes to the 16th tranche of investment today

Biotechnology Other subject

16 Feb 2018

07:17 CET ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP): EUR 500,000 of new funding provided by European Select Growth Opportunities Fund until March 2, 2018.

Biotechnology Other subject

31 Jan 2018

13:26 CET ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP) and BGI Genomics (BGI) sign a strategic agreement to offer Whole Genome Sequencing on a large scale.

Biotechnology Other subject

31 Jan 2018

07:17 CET ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP) : L1 Capital subscribes to the 14th tranche of investment today

Biotechnology Other subject

16 Jan 2018

07:17 CET ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP) : L1 Capital subscribes to the 13th tranche of investment today

Biotechnology Other subject

10 Jan 2018

15:07 CET ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP) : transfers its laboratory activity to Geneva and consequently sells its Belgium loss making subsidiary and avoids EUR 4 millions of future cash out for charges and financial costs

Biotechnology Other subject

10 Jan 2018

07:17 CET ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP) : L1 Capital subscribes to the 12th tranche of investment today

Biotechnology Other subject

08 Jan 2018

12:59 CET ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP): CEO Frederic Amar converts a portion of his Loan Note into 1.5 million shares.

Biotechnology Other subject

05 Jan 2018

10:56 CET ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP): issues EUR 400'000 convertible note for additional financing provided by CEO Frederic Amar

Biotechnology Other subject

22 Dec 2017

07:17 CET ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP): EUR 1 million of new funding provided by European Select Growth Opportunities Fund until February 23, 2018

Biotechnology Other subject

17 Nov 2017

08:19 CET ESPERITE

ESPERITE N.V. (ESP) , Stabilisation before growth.

Biotechnology Other subject

09 Nov 2017

08:54 CET ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP) : L1 Capital invests for total EUR 500K today by subscribing to the Tenth tranche (EUR 250K) and shows confidence by investing additionally EUR 250K under the same conditions.

Biotechnology Other subject

09 Nov 2017

07:17 CET ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP) : L1 Capital subscribes to the Tenth tranche of investment today and shows confidence by investing additionally EUR 250K under the same conditions.

Biotechnology Other subject

30 Oct 2017

07:17 CET ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP) : L1 Capital subscribes to the Ninth tranche of investment today

Biotechnology Other subject

10 Oct 2017

08:52 CEST ESPERITE

ESPERITE (ESP) : EUR 1.1 million of new funding provided by L1 Capital to support Esperite's strategy, commercial activities and development of innovative technologies

Biotechnology Other subject

